Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has thrown his weight behind Rahul Gandhi to lead the grand old party. Siddaramaiah's statement comes ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that has been scheduled for October 16. Echoing his long-standing demand, the leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly said that Rahul Gandhi should take the helm of the Congress party at the earliest. Putting forth the reasons for backing Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said that though Sonia Gandhi is capable of discharging her duties, she is not keeping good health.

"I have been saying for (a) long time that Rahul Gandhi should lead (the) Congress party. I urge him to take charge at the earliest," Siddaramaiah said in Bengaluru on Monday. "It is not that Sonia ji is incapable of discharging her duties of the president. Sonia ji is not keeping good health. That is why I suggested Rahul ji to take over as early as possible," he added.

'No interest in national politics': Siddaramaiah

However, the former Karnataka Chief Minister has also informed that he has no interest in playing a role in central politics. Siddaramaiah also said that he has conveyed the same to Congress interim party president Sonia Gandhi. Additionally, claimed that rumors regarding him eyeing a role in central politics were due to a strategy put in place by 'some people'.

"Some people made strategy against me, that is the reason some publications are publishing that I am going to national politics. There is no such talks as of now and I have no interest in going to central politics," the Congress leader said.

Congress to convene CWC meeting on October 16

Even as the grand old party continues to face a leadership crisis, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled for October 16 in New Delhi. The meeting agenda is likely to revolve around the current political situation, forthcoming assembly polls and organisational elections. Even so, there is no clarity on whether Rahul Gandhi will take over the post of party president or will contest for party president post.

The Wayanad parliamentarian has already bagged support from the Youth Congress, National Students' Union of India, Mahila Congress and Social Media's National Executives who have passed a resolution to make him party president. Sonia Gandhi was made interim president by CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the president of AICC accepting the responsibility of poll debacle in the 2019 general elections.

With ANI inputs