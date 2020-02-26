Siddaramaiah Blames Kapil Mishra Fo Delhi Violence, Seeks His Arrest For Sedition

Amid the ongoing violence in North East Delhi that has witnessed to the deaths of 20 people and left almost 200 injured, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has blamed BJP's Kapil Mishra, calling him the trigger point.

Siddaramaiah stated that Home Minister Amit Shah should order the police to act in the nation's interest and not in the interest of 'few people'. The Karnataka Congress leader also invoked Mahatma Gandhi stating that an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.

Triggering point of the #DelhiViolence seems to be the inciting speech of @BJP4India leader @KapilMishra_IND. This actually qualifies for a sedition case as it was aimed at disturbing National peace & security. Police have to arrest him & bring normalcy in Delhi.

3/3#DelhiRiots — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 25, 2020

Siddaramaiah in another tweet also called the Delhi violence "a result of ulterior motives of divisive forces within our country" adding that "Police have failed in their responsibility".

Distressing scenes in Delhi!!#DelhiBurning as a result of ulterior motives of divisive forces within our Country. Police have completely failed in their responsibility.



People have to remain calm & promote peace in the area for their own benefit.

1/3#DelhiRiots — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 25, 2020

20 lives lost, over 180 injured so far

According to sources, the Delhi violence that erupted on Sunday evening has so far claimed 20 lives with over 180 injured. Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred in the violence while several police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdra, Amit Sharma, were injured during the clashes.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been given the charge to bring the situation under control in Delhi. He is expected to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet about the on-ground situation. On Tuesday, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in North-east Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. According to sources, the NSA made it clear that lawlessness would not be tolerated and he asserted that an adequate number of police and paramilitary forces had been deployed. The police personnel have been given a free hand to respond. An IB officer was also found dead on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials. Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also attended the meeting, which started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm. Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in the national capital.

