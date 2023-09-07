Siddaramaiah charges BJP for cutting rice supply to Karnataka, 'They're anti-poor'

Calling the BJP anti-poor and anti-human, newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Centre denied supply of rice to Karnataka. He asked the citizenry to ensure that not a single vote goes to the ruling saffron party at the Centre in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections next year.

“When I was the CM during my previous tenure, I was given seven kg rice free but the previous BJP government reduced it to four kg and five kg. During the assembly election, I promised that we will give an additional five kg more,” said the chief minister during a ceremony in Tumakuru district to celebrate the completion of 10 years of the Ksheera Bhagya scheme.

In the run-up to Karnataka Assembly polls held earlier this year, the Congress made five poll promises, of which one was 10 kilograms of free rice to every member of a below-poverty-line (BPL) household under the Anna Bhagya scheme. The state government, however, accused the Centre of cutting the supply of rice to Karnataka.

"We had written to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to purchase rice and they replied that they had stocks and would give us rice. We believed them but the Centre made sure that we don't receive rice," the chief minister said slamming the BJP-led Centre.

'BJP lack humanity, they're anti-poor'

Stepping up the offensive against the BJP, the chief minister said, "Is the BJP for the poor? They aren't. We hadn't asked for the rice for free, we had said that Rs 36 per kg would be paid. You should decide how vile they (the BJP) are, they are against the poor and don't have humanity. He added that the newly elected Congress government is for the poor, backward classes, minorities, women and workers.

Stressing the reason behind the Centre denying supply of rice to Karnataka, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that if free rice is given to the poor people, those states will go bankrupt. We told him that we will implement the five guarantees and we will not let the state go bankrupt.”

The chief minister claimed that out of the five poll promises, four have been implemented across the state. The enforced schemes are 'Shakti' providing free bus rides to women in state government buses, 'Gruha Lakshmi' providing Rs 2,000 to the women heads of families, 'Gruha Jyothi' giving up to 200 units of free electricity and 'Anna Bhagya' offering 10 kg rice to BPL families.

In view of the alleged short supply of rice to the state, the Siddaramaiah government decided to give beneficiaries cash instead of rice grains to fulfil its ‘guarantee’ of 10 kg of rice to BPL households free of cost. It will give Rs 34 per/kg (for 10 kg) to the beneficiaries till the time state government is able to secure a sustainable supply of rice.