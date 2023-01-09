Siddaramaiah Chooses Safe Seat, To Contest From Kolar Constituency In 2023 Assembly Polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition played safe as he announced that he will contest from the Kolar constituency in the upcoming 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Kolar, Siddaramaiah, who is currently representing the Badami segment of the Bagalkote district in Karnataka, has indicated that he may not contest from there and would contest from the Kolar constituency.

He further stated that the final decision is in the hands of the high command. "This is subject to the approval of the high command," the Congress leader said.

#BREAKING | Siddaramaiah chooses safe seat, to contest from Kolar. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/e4ikMynuJ4 — Republic (@republic) January 9, 2023

Siddaramaiah made the announcement in the presence of veteran party leader KH Muniyappa and Srinivaspur MLA Ramesh Kumar.

Notably, the Kolar seat is safe for Siddaramaiah as the constituency has a high population of Dalits, Kurubans and Muslim voters making it a direct contest between the JD(S) and the Congress.

It is worth noting that sitting MLA from Kolar K Srinivas Gowda will be vacating his seat to make way for Siddaramaiah. Gowda was expelled from the Janata Dal (Secular) for voting for Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha polls last year. In 2018 polls, he defeated Congress candidate Syed Zameer Pasha by a big margin of 44,251 votes.

As the term of the 224 legislative assembly ends on May 24, the Assembly elections in Karnataka could take place in April or early May. Hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.

Earlier on December 9, sources said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held in the summer of 2023 after winter conditions subside, and the timing would depend on the security situation. Notably, the final electoral roll of the Union Territory was published on November 25 last year paving the way for polls, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories in 2019.