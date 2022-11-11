Siddaramaiah Claims Credit For Kempegowda Statue PM Inaugurated: ‘Congress True Follower’

A credit war has erupted over the erection of the 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 in the city. State Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed the credit for setting up the statue saying it was the Congress which had formed the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Authority. He had also earlier stated it was the Congress government under his rule, which had first planned to establish the statue of Kempegowda at the airport.

Notably PM Modi was in Bengaluru on November 11 and along with the statue he also inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

We welcome @narendramodi to Bangalore to inaugurate the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. But, one must question whether @BJP4India and @BJPKarnataka government are true followers of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and his values. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 11, 2022

Siddaramaiah claims credit for Statue

Congress began the tradition of celebrating the Kempegowda Jayanti, said Siddaramaiah. “It started the glorious tradition of celebrating Kempegowda Jayanti every year in a grand @INCKarnataka. We have set up the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Authority to preserve the heritage buildings associated with the founders of Bangalore,” stated the former CM.

The party not only named the Bengaluru Airport after Kempegowda but also the main metro station, “Our @INCKarnataka party is a true follower of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's values. We have named Bangalore Airport as Kempegowda International Airport in his honour. Bangalore's main metro station is also named Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station,” said Siddaramaiah.

BJP not true follower of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

He further attacked and blamed the BJP for the potholes and floods in the city, “But why @BJP4Karnataka not following Kempegowda's values of efficient governance and social service? Built by Nadaprabhu, this dream city was once known worldwide for its progress and beauty. @BJPKarnataka to Bangalore 40% commission, notorious for potholes and floods.”

BJP is not following the footsteps of the great founder of Bengaluru said Siddaramaiah, “@narendramodi arriving in Bangalore to inaugurate the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. But, are the @BJP4India and @BJPKarnataka governments true followers of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and his values?”

PM Modi inaugurates 108-foot tall Kempegowda Statue

PM Modi on Friday, November 11 unveiled the 108-feet statue of the city's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. It is the tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city, as per the 'World Book of Records'.

The statue christened as the ‘Statue of Prosperity’, is built to remember the contribution of Kempegowda in Bengaluru’s prosperity. The bronze structure installed at the Kempegowda International Airport weighs 218 tonnes (98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel. It includes a sword in Kempegowda’s hand weighing four tonnes.

The giant structure of Kempegowda is a part of a heritage theme park spread across an area of 23 acres dedicated to the 16th century chieftain and built at a cost of about ₹ 84 crore to the government.

IMAGE: PTI / Narendra Modi, TWITTER