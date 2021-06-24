Siddaramaiah Claims He Never Said He'll Be Next CM; Shivakumar Makes 'high Command' Threat

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah broke his silence on the row over Congress' next chief ministerial candidate and maintained that he had never said that he wanted to be the Chief Minister again. Siddaramaiah's remarks come after MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan publicly backed him to lead the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka as the CM-face following which KPCC president DK Shivakumar warned party leaders to refrain from projecting any leaders as the chief ministerial candidate. On Thursday, Siddaramaiah noted that he had never said that he wanted to be CM again and urged MLAs to not make statements projecting him as such.

'Never said I wanted to be CM': Siddaramaiah

I have never said that I will become the chief minister, but I will still request MLAs not to make statements (projecting me as) the next (Karnataka) chief minister: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2021

'No hurry to become CM': DK Shivakumar

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, a potential CM-face for Congress, told reporters on Wednesday that the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah must look into the issue of MLAs projecting him as the next CM-face and cautioned that the Congress high command would intervene if he doesn't. Shivakumar clarified that he was in no hurry to occupy the top post. Addressing the media on Wednesday, the former Minister stressed that his sole agenda was to bring the Congress party back to power in the state. According to him, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was still a strong face in Karnataka irrespective of whether Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah looks into the comments made by some MLAs pertaining to leadership.

"Our party high command has said what had to be said. You (reporters) are saying MLAs are making such statements, I have read it in the newspapers as well. The CLP leader (Siddaramaiah) must look into it. If he doesn't, the high command will intervene," KPCC president DK Shivakumar told reporters on Wednesday.

Congress gags Karnataka leaders

Reportedly, the Karnataka Congress unit is divided on whether Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah should become the CM if Congress wins the next Assembly election. For instance, the Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle posted in May that the COVID-19 pandemic would have been in control had Shivakumar been the Chief Minister. However, this tweet was deleted thereafter without any explanation giving rise to the speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is miffed.

On the other hand, Congress MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Raghavendra Hitnal publicly projected Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of the state. Warning these leaders on June 22 for commenting on the leadership issue, Disciplinary Committee Chairman Rahman Khan stated, "Making statements in favour of one leader does not serve the purpose of the party when we are in the opposition. The president of the party is the head of the party in Karnataka. Congress does not have the culture of making statements in favour of any leader against the party decision".

But, this failed to make an impact as two more legislators- JN Ganesh and Bhima Naik also favoured Siddaramaiah. A former JD(S) leader, he became the first Karnataka leader in 40 years to complete his full term as the Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018. The infighting in Congress comes at a juncture when Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is facing the heat from BJP MLAs. While multiple legislators have demanded his ouster in the last few months, the BJP top brass has reposed faith in his leadership for now.