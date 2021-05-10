Siddaramaiah Decries Karnataka Govt For Ban On Vehicle Movement For Buying Essential Goods

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on May 9 castigated the Karnataka government for causing inconvenience to people owing to its "confusing" lockdown guidelines. Terming the administration as "diseased", he opined that people living in rural areas might begin protests against some of the rules to contain COVID-19 spread. For instance, the former Karnataka CM questioned the move to ban the movement of vehicles for purchasing groceries, milk, and other essential goods.

Writing on Twitter, he said, "How can senior citizens & others walk with goods in hand? Karnataka CM should understand that there is much more than Bengaluru. Make rules considering all the issues in mind". Effective from 6 am on May 10, the lockdown will be in force up to 6 am on May 24. At present, there are 5,48,861 active novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka while 13,19,301 patients have been discharged and 18,286 fatalities have been reported.

More than the pandemic, people are suffering due to the diseased administration of @BJP4Karnataka.



Lockdown guidelines are very confusing. It will not be a surprise if people from rural areas start large scale protests.#AntiPeopleLockdown — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 9, 2021

Here are the lockdown guidelines: