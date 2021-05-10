Siddaramaiah Decries Karnataka Govt For Ban On Vehicle Movement For Buying Essential Goods

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on May 9 castigated the Karnataka government for causing inconvenience to people owing to its "confusing" lockdown guidelines. Terming the administration as "diseased", he opined that people living in rural areas might begin protests against some of the rules to contain COVID-19 spread. For instance, the former Karnataka CM questioned the move to ban the movement of vehicles for purchasing groceries, milk, and other essential goods.
Writing on Twitter, he said, "How can senior citizens & others walk with goods in hand? Karnataka CM should understand that there is much more than Bengaluru. Make rules considering all the issues in mind". Effective from 6 am on May 10, the lockdown will be in force up to 6 am on May 24. At present, there are 5,48,861 active novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka while 13,19,301 patients have been discharged and 18,286 fatalities have been reported.
Here are the lockdown guidelines:
- Scheduled flights and trains will continue to operate during the period
- Metro Rail services, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums and Assembly halls will remain closed
- While all educational institutions shall remain closed, online learning is allowed
- Hotels, restaurants and eateries can operate kitchens for takeaway and home delivery of food items. People cannot use any vehicle for the purpose of takeaway
- All social/ political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited
- All religious places shall be closed for public
- Some offices of state and Central governments, their autonomous bodies, corporations, etc. located outside containment zones will remain open
- All health services including hospitals, pharmaceutical and research labs, manufacturing units of medicines and health equipment will remain functional
- Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am
- Sale of vegetables and fruits through pushcarts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm
- Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm
- Select industries, construction activities and works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted
- Agriculture and related activities are allowed
- There will be unrestricted movement of all types of goods and cargo
- Inter-state and Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed only in cases of emergencies
- Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for
movement shall be allowed to move. Movement for the purpose of vaccination and testing shall be permitted
- Marriages and funerals shall be restricted to a maximum of 50 and 5 persons respectively