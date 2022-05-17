Siddaramaiah Demands Action Against Bajrang Dal's Training Camp'; 'Is Govt Still Alive?'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on May 16 slammed the CM Basavaraj Bommai government after students were seen training with alleged weapons during Bajrang Dal's training camp in Kodagu district.

Bajrang Dal held a week-long training camp for members at Shankar Educational Institution in Ponnampet where students were allegedly trained to use weapons including rifles.

"Arms training in Madikeri to young members of Bajrang Dal has challenged the law of our land. Do we have a Home minister or Education minister in Karnataka? Is the govt still alive?" Siddaramaiah asked.

The Congress leader claimed that BJP MLAs MP Appachu Ranjan, K.G. Bopaiah and Suja Kushalappa took part in the Shaurya Prashikshana Varga event of Bajrang Dal. He asked them if they have any commitment to Constitution.

He said that Arms training is against the law and asked Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to file a case against Bajrang Dal leaders and arrest them.

"Education minister BC Nagesh should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise illegal activities," Siddaramaiah said while asking if the government has provided any special concession to communal organisations like Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene to disturb the peace in the state.

The weapon training camp row erupted when the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) released a series of pictures where Bajrang Dal members were seen with Trishuls and indulged in gun training. Sharing the pictures, SDPI questioned the event and queried why such training was being given to students.

'Only air guns, not weapons': Bajrang Dal

Meanwhile, All India co-convener of Bajrang Dal, Suryanarayan refuted the accusations and claimed that only air guns were given to the members. He said that the group has been holding such camps on a regular basis for more than two decades.

"Bajrang Dal has been organising such camps for the last 25 years. It is not for school children, it is for active people who work in Bajrang Dal,” he told Republic TV.

Image: Twitter/@NASIR_PFI/PTI