Siddaramaiah Demands CM Bommai's Resignation; Questions His Inaction On Loudspeaker Row

Karnataka's former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's resignation over his inaction and silence on the controversy around chanting of azaan using loudspeakers in Mosques. The BJP, with the elections around the corner, is trying to gain political mileage by disturbing communal harmony. "This will backfire BJP in the coming days," he said.

Karnataka's former CM referring to the fact that loud speakers were always in use at Mosques, Churches and Temples said, "Speakers are installed in Temples, Mosques and Churches for a long time now. What harm did it cause to people till now? Is Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai so weak that he is unable to take action against those who are causing disturbances in the society?"

With assembly elections nearing, @BJP4Karnataka is manipulating our society with communal issues for their political gains.



This will backfire BJP in the coming days.#ಸೌಹಾರ್ದತೆ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 5, 2022

The leader of opposition in Karnataka questioning the silence of CM Bommai, over the loudspeaker row, doubted his credentials to continue to remain as the CM of the state and also raised a suspicion whether he is offering a tacit support to the demand of removing the loud speakers by not making a public statement. However, by the time of publishing this, Bommai has responded on the issue. He said,

"In connection with Azan, in past, you all showed on TV that there is a high court verdict on that. There is one more verdict from the high court questioning why you all didn't implement high court orders. They had also clearly mentioned how many decibels should be used, there are also directions to buy decibel meters at the district level."

Expressing the need for maintenance of law and order for the state to progress, Siddaramaiah said, "It is important to bring order in our State for overall progress. If Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has real concerns for our people, he should resign and go home before everything goes down. His failure is hurting people".

MNS's Raj Thackeray and BJP's Roopa Ganguly question loud speakers on Mosques

The demand for banning loudspeakers in Mosques seems to be spreading, with Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Maharashtra also daring the state Government to remove the Mosques, else the party workers will put up loud speakers in front of mosques and chant hanuman chalisa. In West Bengal too, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly also questioned the usage of loud speakers in mosques, saying they weren't used during the inception of the religion.

IMAGE : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE