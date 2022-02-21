Siddaramaiah Demands Karnataka HM's Resignation Over Bajrang Dal Activist's Murder

Reacting to the murder of Bajrang Dal activist, Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's resignation. Moreover, Siddaramaiah also condemned the incident. On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by some unknown miscreants.

The Congress leader also said that 'the culprit should be hanged.'

Karnataka | I condemn this incident. It took place in the district from where the home minister & CM come. The culprit should be hanged. I demand the state home minister’s resignation: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on the ‘murder’ of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga pic.twitter.com/O7IpjerEJV — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Moreover, the former CM asked current CM Bommai to personally monitor the situation

"The murder of a young man in Shimoga Very reprehensible The police should immediately locate the assassins and arrest them. @CMofKarnataka, He personally monitors and arranges for a tightrope bust without allowing for provocative activities Peace and order must be maintained," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

Congress slams BJP leader Eshwarappa's remarks on Shivamogga murder

Reacting to the statement by BJP minister KS Eshwarappa, Congress MLA MB Patil said that 'from the history of Eshwarappa, he always talks loose'.

"Whoever is behind the murder should be given punishment as per the law," added Patil.

Earlier, Eshwarappa was quoted blaming Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's provocative speech behind the murder. Stating that the murder was done by Muslim goons, Eshwarappa added that DKS' allegation that a saffron flag had replaced the national flag in Shivamogga school was the reason for the murder. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and the police are probing the case.

Bajrang Dal activist murdered in Shivamogga

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by some unknown miscreants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal gathered outside the hospital and started protesting the murder. The incident comes amid the current faceoff between Hijab-clad women students, saffron-clad students and college authorities over a ban on hijabs in classrooms. Currently, Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.

Moreover, vehicles were also burned in Shivamogga while firefighting operations were carried out for bringing the situation under control. Amid the escalating tension, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the town to evade any kind of further disputes following the worker's death.

Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad, while speaking to the media, also informed that a task force has been formed to nab the criminals behind the incident. "Our priority is to find them out and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally," Prasad added.