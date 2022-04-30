Siddaramaiah Demands Karnataka Home Minister's Resignation Over Alleged PSI Exam Scam

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah has demanded the resignation of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over the cancellation of the PSI recruitment exam results due to corruption allegations.

The Karnataka government on Friday, April 29, cancelled the results of the Public Sub Inspector (PSI) examinations following allegations of a scam. Siddaramaiah, a senior Congress leader, said that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra acknowledged there were malpractices in the exam process and cancelled the results in the 545 PSI recruitment exam.

As the investigation in the case is currently under by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police, Siddaramaiah in a Twitter thread sought an impartial investigation monitored under a serving High Court judge.

"On what moral grounds can he continue as Home Minister? He should immediately resign for an impartial investigation to continue," he said. When asked about the state government's decision to conduct the examinations again, Siddaramaiah said, "If PSI exam is re-conducted under the inefficient Araga Jnanendra, it will not be a surprise if the new incoming PSIs are also inefficient and corrupt."

When the whole @BJP4Karnataka govt is corrupt, we have no confidence that PSI scam investigation by CID will be fair & impartial.



The investigation should be monitored by sitting High Court judge.#PSIScam — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2022

Siddaramaiah seeks govt clarification on decision to re-conduct PSI exams

Siddaramaiah sought clarification on the decision of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government's decision to conduct the exams again.

He said, "Has it been proven in the CID investigation? If yes, why has the govt not released the report yet? Is the decision to reconduct the 545 PSI exam an attempt to ensure justice to honest candidates? Or an attempt to save the big brains behind the scam?"

Lashing out at the state government, the Congress leader accused the entire state dispensation of being corrupt and said he has no confidence that the CID probe will be impartial and fair and thus the investigation should be done under the monitoring of a sitting HC judge.

On the action taken by the CID so far in the case, the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, has been arrested along with four others in connection with the scam. Earlier, MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge had levelled allegations of corruption in the recruitment exams accusing the involvement of the Home Minister and other government officials. CM Basavaraj Bommai has assured action will be taken against the people found guilty in the case.