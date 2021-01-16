Siddaramaiah Demands Probe By Sitting HC Judge Into Minister's Role In 'Operation Kamala'

On Saturday, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed vindication after Karnataka Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarikholi purportedly revealed that CP Yogeshwar took a loan of Rs.9 crore to fund 'Operation Kamala'. Considered as a close aide of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Yogeshwar was inducted into the state Cabinet on Wednesday. The opposition has often accused the MLC of playing a key role in 'Operation Kamala' in 2019 where BJP allegedly engineered the defection of 17 MLAs from the JD(S) and Congress camp leading to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

According to Siddaramaiah, there was no reason for Yogeshwar to take a loan if the JD(S) and Congress legislators joined BJP unconditionally. He maintained that this allegation cannot be brushed aside as it has been levelled by Jarikholi, who is a BJP MLA. Moreover, the former CM demanded an inquiry by a sitting Karnataka High Court judge into this matter. At present, Union Minister Amit Shah has embarked on a two-day visit to Karnataka in which he will attend the state BJP core committee meeting among other engagements.

Ramesh Jarkiholi has provided evidence, for our allegation about #OperationKamala, by saying that C P Yogeshwar has taken crores of rupees of loan to fund Operation Kamala.



I strongly urge for a judicial investigation by a sitting High Court judge to reveal the truth.



1/4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 16, 2021

The collapse of JD(S)-Congress government

While BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, Yediyurappa had to resign merely two days after taking oath as the CM owing to his party's inability to muster a majority in the state Assembly. Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the CM on May 23, 2018, after JD(S) and Congress stitched a post-poll alliance. The infighting within the alliance intensified after BJP swept Karnataka in the 2019 General Election by winning 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. The crisis for the coalition government commenced on July 6, 2019, when 12 legislators submitted their resignations to the Karnataka Speaker's office.

Soon, the number of rebel MLAs swelled to 17 which led to Governor Vajubhai Vala asking the government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. As a three-judge Supreme Court bench refused to compel the rebel MLAs to attend the Assembly proceedings, the JD(S)-Congress government lost the trust vote on July 23, 2019. Speaking to the media on December 5, 2020, Kumaraswamy contended that he fell into a trap by agreeing to form the government with Congress after the 2018 Karnataka poll verdict. According to him, he could have retained the Chief Minister's post even now if JD(S) allied with BJP. Moreover, he accused former CM and Congress' Siddaramaiah of conspiring against him.

