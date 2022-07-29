'Siddaramaiah doesn't Know ABCD Of Sangh': Karnataka Min Sudhakar Slams Cong's Sangh Spin

With Karnataka witnessing multiple murders in the past week, Minister Keshava Sudhakar in an exclusive conversation with Republic said that the BJP government has done a much better job than its predecessors in dealing with the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to our channel's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Sudhakar highlighted how during the regime of Congress, under Siddaramaiah, as many as 335 incidents of communal violence were witnessed, compared to 56 in BJP's rule, first under Yediyurappa and now Bommai.

"I won't say 56 is a low number and we have done our best, but we feel for every precious life, every communal clash that happens," the Minister, who holds the Health portfolio said in the aftermath of Dakshina Kannada witnessing three murders, including that of BJP Yuva Morcha member, Praveen Nettaru.

'CM Bommai extremely pained'

Highlighting that CM Bommai was 'extremely pained' by the murders, Sudhakar talked about Nettaru's murder and said, "He has set up five teams under able and dynamic IPS officers and we have already nabbed 2 people. And today afternoon, keeping in mind that there can be an inter-state involvement, he decided that the probe be handed over to the central agency, NIA."

Opining on the possibility of miscreants from Kerala being involved, the Karnataka Minister said, "Possible, because from the village that Praveen stayed in, the border of Kerala is only 14-15 km."

He added, "So, immediately after the incident took place our DG (Director General) has spoken to the DG of Kerala. Our SP of Dakshin Kannada has spoken to the SP of the neighbouring district Kasargod."

'Siddaramaiah does not know ABCD of Sangh'

During the exclusive conversation, Sudhakar also reacted to Siddaramaiah pinning the blame for the incident on Sangh. "He does not know the ABCD of Sangh. Sangh Karyakartas give life to the service of the nation, they are patriotic, and their USP is humanity...They will never take anyone's life," the Karnataka Minister said, adding that the opposition parties were 'politicising the scenario and trying to take undue advantage'.