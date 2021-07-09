Last Updated:

Siddaramaiah Flags Karnataka's 'inadequate' Representation In Union Cabinet Post Reshuffle

On Thursday, Congress leader and ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah cried foul over the Union Cabinet reshuffle citing inadequate representation of Karnataka.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Siddaramaiah, PM Modi

Image: PTI


On Thursday, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah cried foul over the Union Cabinet reshuffle citing inadequate representation of Karnataka. To buttress his point, he highlighted that none of the Union Ministers hailing from the state belong to the backward classes. At present, Karnataka's Prahlad Joshi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, A Narayanasamy and Bhagwanth Khuba are a part of PM Modi's team. 

Moreover, the ex-Karnataka CM contended that the concept of 'minimum government, maximum governance’ in is shambles with the strength of the Union Council of Ministers rising to 77. He also claimed that the mega reshuffle has no significance as all power is concentrated in the hands of PM Modi. Refuting the notion that some Ministers were sacked owing to their performance, he demanded the resignation of the PM and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman citing that they are responsible for the major failures of the NDA government.  

Union Cabinet reshuffle

On Wednesday morning, 12 Union Ministers including Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Sadananda Gowda put in their papers. Gehlot was appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka in place of Vajubhai Vala. At 6 pm on the day, 43 Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Out of this, RK Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur and Parshottam Rupala were promoted from MoS to Cabinet rank.

READ | Amid farm law stir, Union Cabinet says APMCs can utilise Rs.1 Lakh Cr fund for farmers

The new inductees into the Union Council of Ministers include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Sarbananda Sonowal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Virendra Kumar, Shobha Karandlaje, etc. As a result, the strength of PM Modi's team has increased to 77. Most importantly, the new Council of Ministers is more representative in terms of caste, religion, region and experience than several other governments in the past. For instance, there are 27 OBC Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers which is the highest representation of this community since Independence. 

READ | Cabinet reshuffle: MoS Law Min SP Baghel vows to attain law reforms, thanks PM Modi

The portfolio allocation didn't throw up many surprises with Nirmala Sitharaman retaining the Finance portfolio. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also handle the Cooperation Ministry, Smriti Irani's Textiles portfolio has been reassigned to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. On the other hand, the Education, I&B, Environment and Civil Aviation portfolios have gone to Dharmendra Pradhan, Thakur, Yadav and Scindia respectively. First-time Minister Vaishnaw will take charge of Railways, Communications and IT. 

READ | Cabinet exits not connected to merit but requirement of system: PM Modi in Council meet

READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia's Facebook account hacked day after taking oath as Cabinet Minister
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND