Siddaramaiah Flags Karnataka's 'inadequate' Representation In Union Cabinet Post Reshuffle

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah cried foul over the Union Cabinet reshuffle citing inadequate representation of Karnataka. To buttress his point, he highlighted that none of the Union Ministers hailing from the state belong to the backward classes. At present, Karnataka's Prahlad Joshi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, A Narayanasamy and Bhagwanth Khuba are a part of PM Modi's team.

Moreover, the ex-Karnataka CM contended that the concept of 'minimum government, maximum governance’ in is shambles with the strength of the Union Council of Ministers rising to 77. He also claimed that the mega reshuffle has no significance as all power is concentrated in the hands of PM Modi. Refuting the notion that some Ministers were sacked owing to their performance, he demanded the resignation of the PM and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman citing that they are responsible for the major failures of the NDA government.

.@narendramodi had called for ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governence’ when he came to power.



Now there are 77 ministers.



Is this Minimum Government?



This is 'Maximum Government, Minimum Governance'#FailedReshuffle — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 8, 2021

None of the 6 ministers from Karnataka are from backward classes. 3 are Brahmins and 1 each from Lingayat, Vokkaliga and SC community. I have no objection to ministers from any caste but what happened to the social justice?



There is no representation for more than 50% Ktaka. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 8, 2021

Union Cabinet reshuffle

On Wednesday morning, 12 Union Ministers including Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Sadananda Gowda put in their papers. Gehlot was appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka in place of Vajubhai Vala. At 6 pm on the day, 43 Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Out of this, RK Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur and Parshottam Rupala were promoted from MoS to Cabinet rank.

The new inductees into the Union Council of Ministers include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Sarbananda Sonowal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Virendra Kumar, Shobha Karandlaje, etc. As a result, the strength of PM Modi's team has increased to 77. Most importantly, the new Council of Ministers is more representative in terms of caste, religion, region and experience than several other governments in the past. For instance, there are 27 OBC Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers which is the highest representation of this community since Independence.

The portfolio allocation didn't throw up many surprises with Nirmala Sitharaman retaining the Finance portfolio. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also handle the Cooperation Ministry, Smriti Irani's Textiles portfolio has been reassigned to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. On the other hand, the Education, I&B, Environment and Civil Aviation portfolios have gone to Dharmendra Pradhan, Thakur, Yadav and Scindia respectively. First-time Minister Vaishnaw will take charge of Railways, Communications and IT.