Siddaramaiah Fumes Over Black Flags & Egg Protest Against Him; Calls It 'state Sponsored'

A day after eggs were hurled at Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah's convoy and black flags were waved during his visit to Kodagu, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly called it a "state-sponsored" protest.

Alleging that those who pelted eggs at his car were from "an organisation to which Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse belonged," the senior Congress leader wondered whether such people would spare him, as he was speaking against them.

"Yesterday at Titimati there were about 10 youths shouting slogans; after that they gathered at four places. Couldn't the police have stopped it? During the Chief Minister's visit, will they allow people to protest with black flags? Won't they carry out preventive arrests? What was wrong with the Superintendent of Police (SP)?" Siddaramaiah questioned.

Congress to gherao SP's office

The former Chief Minister told reporters that on August 26, he and other Congress workers will lay siege to the SP's office in Kodagu, alleging that there is no law and order and that the official had "wrong intentions" and colluded with the RSS, Bajrang Dal, and Sangh Parivar to allowed the protest to take place.

"Yesterday's protest was state-sponsored... can't we hold black flags? Can't our workers do it for the Chief Minister or Ministers? It was an act of cowardice, they did it when I had gone to assess rain-related damage and hear out the farmers," he added.

Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP Yuva Morcha workers and activists of Hindu groups raised slogans like 'Kodagina Virodhi Siddaramaiah', 'Go back Siddaramaiah', and 'Hindu Virodhi' when he was in Kodagu on Thursday to visit rain-affected areas.

The protest was sparked over his statement asking: "Why to install Savarkar's photo in a Muslim area?"

Noting that as the Leader of Opposition, he is a “shadow Chief Minister”, Siddaramaiah said it is the duty of the government to provide proper security for him.

"It shows that there is no law and order in the state...it is a corrupt, bad, and communal government. In fact, there is no government at all, it is dead," he alleged.

CM Bommai condemns protest against Siddaramaiah

On Friday, CM Bommai condemned the 'physical action' against Siddaramaiah and demanded that protestors treat the Leader of Opposition with dignity. Taking to Twitter, he said if there is a difference of opinion on any matter, it should be countered with strong opinions instead of violence.

"Siddaramaiah is the Leader of the Opposition and the position of Leader of the Opposition carries its own dignity. If there is a difference of opinion on any matter, it should be countered with strong opinions. Not by physical action. Everyone should follow this," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

