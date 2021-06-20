'Siddaramaiah Future CM Of Karnataka', Cong MLA's Remark Brings Forth Divide Inside Party

Zameer Ahmad, a Congress MLA and a loyalist of senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday created a commotion after he termed Siddaramaiah as the 'future Chief Minister of Karnataka'. Karnataka will be witnessing the next Assembly elections in the year 2023. Ever since DK Shivakumar took oath as the Karnataka Congress party president-- there have been constant conflicts within the party over who will be the party's chief ministerial candidate, as per the party sources. The cadres and MLAs are divided between the DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps. Now, that the differences between both the camp are out in open, the party command has advised everyone to focus on the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election instead of the chief minister's post, sources said.

"I don't want to say Siddaramaiah as the past chief minister. I want to say my leader Siddaramaiah is the future chief minister. That's what the feeling of the people is. It is the opinion of the people," said Zameer Ahmed.

Several times earlier too, Ahmed has made similar statements and has been projecting Siddaramaiah as the face of the Karnataka Chief Minister for the upcoming polls.

'Worshiping person instead of supporting party decisions won't be tolerated': Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reacted to Ahmed's statement and stated that Ahmed have been warned against making such statements at this crucial point in time added that Congress believes in collective decisions. He also said that until a formal announcement is made by the party high command, portraying a person as the chief minister is not the party's culture.

"I myself and state congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala have already cautioned Zameer Ahmed not to make such statements at this point of time. We believe in collective decisions. I'm the president of the Congress here in Karnataka, no leadership is important, what is important is leading congress towards victory. Worshiping one person instead of supporting collective party decisions can not be tolerated. Though Zameer Ahmad expressed his opinion, he must not forget he belongs to Congress, which doesn't have such culture to portray a person for chief minister post without high command's announcement," Shivakumar added.

'It is Ahmed's personal opinion': Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, responding to Ahmed's remarks said that it was his personal opinion. While showing his loyalty to Siddaramaiah, Ahmed had announced that he is ready to leave his constituency Chamarajapete in Bengaluru to Siddaramaiah and he will make sure that Siddaramaiah wins by a huge margin. Siddaramaiah turned down Ahmed's offer and said that he will contest from Badami, from where he is presently an MLA.

Congress leaders react

A senior Congress leader and former Union Minister who did not want his identity to be revealed, 'When Karnataka faces a severe COVID condition, both the national parties are fighting for power and the chief minister's post. They have made a mockery of democracy and have insulted voters which is not at all acceptable. Instead of fighting the wrongdoings of the ruling government in Karnataka, Congress must not create another conflict over the Chief Minister's post which can be decided two years later. At present, it's very important for the Congress to focus on helping people and leading party towards assembly elections in a positive way'.

Another senior Congress leader stated, "When D K Shivakumar is working as party president and leading party positively, no legislator needs to make such comments and announce Chief Ministerial candidates at this point of time unnecessarily".

(Image Credits: ANI)