'Siddaramaiah Govt Heavily Supported Drug Mafia & Survived 5 Yrs With Their Help': Kateel

While speaking at a Gram Swaraj event organized in Udupi on Friday, the BJP Karnataka state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, hit out at the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state. He accused that the goevrnment under Siddaramaiah survived for 5 years with the help of drug mafia. Adding further, the BJP Karnataka state president also alleged that the communical tensions were also existent under the previous Congress government in the state.

Kateel said, "When Siddaramaiah was in power and Congress was ruling in Karnataka, communal tension was existent in the state but after BJP came to power, no communal tensions existed in the state."

Karnataka: Kateel attacks previous Congress-led govt

Pointing towards the rising increasing communical tensions in Karnataka when Siddaramaiah was in power and Congress was ruling the state, Kateel said that when BJP came to power, there were no communal tensions across the state. Attacking the government further, the BJP state president of Karnataka said that Siddaramaiah-led government survived for 5 years because it had the support of drug mafia.

Kateel said, "Siddaramaiah government heavily supported the drug mafia and it was with their help that they survived five years. Even after one of their MLAs questioned the government, Siddaramaiah did not take any action against the drug mafia. But right after BJP came to power under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa, we started a war against the drug mafia and that is the reason they are not active in the state now."

Kateel also added, that when BJP came to power in the state, the state government launched a war against the drug mafia and this is the reason that they aren't active in the state now. Speaking at Gram Swaraj event, Kateel also mentioned that from village panchayat to parliament, BJP ruling party had only one goal and that is 'Cogress-Mukt Bharat'.

(With ANI inputs)