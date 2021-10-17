Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday made his intentions clear that he barely had any interest in national politics and wanted to keep his focus on the welfare of the state. Reiterating that the Congress high command had not invited him to national politics and the issue was not discussed during his recent meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, the former Chief Minister said that he too was not interested in national politics considering he had five more years left in politics. While speaking on the upcoming 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah maintained that the party high command would decide on the role of chief minister after winning and whomever they name, all members will abide by it.

Siddaramaiah 'happy with Karnataka politics'

As former Karnataka CM Siddaramai iterated his plans to stick to state politics he said, "I'm now 74 years old, I may be in politics maximum five more years, I am fine with Karnataka, I'm happy with Karnataka politics." On being asked who would chair the CM seat if Congress won the assembly polls, Siddaramai said, "High Command will decide. Congress party is a national party. Who made Basavaraj Bommai the CM? Did MLAs do it? It was the (BJP) high command and RSS which decided. Similarly, we too have the high command." He further added, based on the opinion expressed by the newly-elected MLAs, the high command will decide on the new Chief Minister. "Whoever is made (the CM), we will accept it," Siddaramaiah appended.

Siddaramaiah wants Rahul Gandhi as AICC president

The Leader of opposition in Karnataka while speaking about Rahul Gandhi taking over the mantle of the Congress party, as its national President opined in favour of the fact. Siddaramaiah said, "Several working committee members have expressed their opinion that he (Rahul Gandhi) should become the party president, he has said that he will consider it. My opinion is also that Rahul Gandhi should become AICC president, I have said it a number of times."

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday decided that elections for the new Congress president would be held between August 21 and September 20 next year with a majority of party leaders urging Rahul Gandhi to assume the top post.

Image Credits - ANI/PTI