Siddaramaiah Hits Out At Bommai Over Karnataka's Law & Order; Alleges Threat To Cong MLA

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday raised questions to Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the state's law and order situation. Siddaramaiah alleged that a threat was issued by BJP leader Manikanth Rathod against KPCC leader and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge.

Siddaramaiah questions CM Bommai over law & order in Karnataka

In a series of Tweets, Siddaramaiah alleged that the law & order in the state has completely collapsed as a rowdy element of Karnataka BJP has given death threats to Congress leader Priyank Kharge because his developmental works have created a panic. He further asked Bommai to arrest the leader and advised him not to threaten the opposition leaders.

"Law & Order has completely collapsed in the state. A rowdy element of Karnataka BJP has threatened to shoot our party leader and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge. Basavaraj Bommai's action and reaction is manifesting in the form of death threats. Priyank's work has caused panic in BJP. I urge Bommai to immediately arrest rowdy elements & bring order to the state. The way to fight anti-incumbency is by ushering development and not threatening opposition leaders who expose them", said Siddaramaiah.

Law & order has completely collapsed in the state. Rowdy element of @BJP4Karnataka has threatened to shoot our party leader & Chittapur MLA Shri @PriyankKharge.@BSBommai's action & reaction is manifesting in the form of death threats. Priyank's dev work has caused panic in BJP. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 13, 2022

Row over Priyank Kharge's 'Missing' Poster

Notably, a war of words erupted earlier between BJP and Congress over Kharge's 'Missing poster' where both the party workers threatened to shoot each other.

On November 8, BJP put the posters of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge across the Chittapur Taluk of Kalaburagi district with a 'Missing' caption. BJP workers stated that Kharge has forgotten about his home constituency Chittapur and is only found in Bengaluru. Notably, hundreds of such posters have been printed and pasted in the constituency.

The poster stated, "The honorable MLA of Chittapur, Priyank Kharge has been missing since September 18, 2022. He has not visited the constituency in the last one and a half months as there are many developmental works and clearances pending. If anyone found him please send him to Chittapur constituency".

Congress has alleged that the local BJP leader Aravind V Chavan is responsible for sticking the posters across the constituency. The party workers registered a complaint against Chavan and staged a 'Road Roko' protest disrupting the traffic in the area. After this, a clash broke out between both parties.

As per sources, Priyank Kharge condemned the incident and alleged that if the Congress workers are set free then not a single BJP leader will be able to move on the roads. Rathod countered Kharge's remark and said if you are going to shoot us we are ready to die but we will shoot you too.