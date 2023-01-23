Siddaramaiah Insults Savarkar, Likens BJP Leadership To Hitler; Bommai Dubs remark 'cheap'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaaramaiah has stoked a controversy by insulting freedom fighter Veer Damodar Savarkar. The Congress leader said that Savarkar drew inspiration from German dictator Adolf Hitler.

The former CM blamed the BJP for turning Dakshin Kannada into a Hindutva laboratory. "This is a laboratory of Hindutva. Their only job is to lie. Know who Savarkar was inspired from? Hitler philosophy. Do you know who started Hindutva? It was Savarkar of Hindu Mahasabha," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He also compared the BJP leadership with Hitler and other dictators. Siddaramaiah drew a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hitler and Mussolini and said that people will teach lessons to the BJP.

"He's the Prime Minister, let him come. We don't have any issues. But if he says even a hundred times that BJP will come to power, I'll make it clear that does not happen... People won't believe it, but what happened to Hitler? He walked around pompously for a few days. What happened to Mussolini and Franco? He (PM Modi) will also walk around like this only for a few days," Siddaramaiah said.

CM Basavaraj Bommai hits back at Siddaramaiah, calls remark against PM 'cheap'

Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai slammed Siddaramaiah over the Congress leader's remark drawing a parallel between PM Modi and Hitler. Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said that such "cheap" remarks are not part of Karnataka's culture.

Attacking Siddaramaiah, CM Bommai said, "The 130 crore population of the country is aware of Modi’s personality. Nothing will happen with such statements. Similar bad words were used against him during the Gujarat polls, but how much more talk, they will win with a big majority?"

"Such a comment was not of the political culture of Karnataka and it must be understood by him. Let there be criticism as they will also comment on the ‘flop bhagyas’ of the Congress government, corruption, and omissions and commissions of the Siddaramaiah government. But personal comments will not suit the stature of the former Chief Minister," Bommai added.

(With inputs from ANI)