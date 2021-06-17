Siddaramaiah Jumps At BJP MLA's 'courageous' Phone Tapping Claim Against CM; Wants Probe

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramiah waded into the row between BJP dissenters and CM Yediyurappa and hailed MLA Arvind Bellad's 'courage' for revealing the phone tapping issue on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad had made a sensational phone tapping claim and alleged that he was getting calls from a jailed extortion-accused. Accusing Karnataka CM of stooping to a new low, Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked if BJP MLA Arvind Bellad was a criminal or an anti-national for the state government to tap his phone.

It's important to note at this point that the link between receiving the call and his phone allegedly being tapped has not been established in any logical way. However...

Siddaramiah wants HC judge-led probe into phone tapping allegation

Jumping on the opportunity to attack the CM Yediyurappa-led BJP government, Siddaramiah sought a detailed probe into the phone tapping allegations and accused the state government of monitoring the phones of Opposition leaders and other MLAs. Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to urge CM Yediyurappa to initiate a probe by a sitting High Court judge and not the state government into the phone tapping allegations levelled by MLA Arvind Bellad. Further, the Congress leader noted that Arvind Bellad had received calls from prisoner Yuvaraj Swamy and called for a probe into the alleged extortionist's link to BJP leaders at the state and at the Centre.

.@arvindbellad has discussed about the role of one person named Yuvaraja Swamy who is in jail for criminal activities.



Investigation has to be conducted about the role of that person who is said to have deep connections with State & Central @BJP4India leaders.#NoTrustWithinBJP — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 17, 2021

As it is a known fact that the allegation made by @BelladArvind is directed towards @CMofKarnataka, the investigation has to be done by sitting high court judge only.



Any investigation done by agencies under State govt will be prejudiced.#NoTrustWithinBJP — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 17, 2021

I appreciate the courage of @BelladArvind for letting the people of Karnataka know about phone tapping issue.



There are chances about other MLAs' & opposition leaders' phone being tapped.



Detailed investigation has to be done.#NoTrustWithinBJP pic.twitter.com/MQmtr9JjYy — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 17, 2021

Is @BelladArvind a criminal? or Is he an anti-national to tap his phone?



It is unfortunate that @BSYBJP has stooped so low to save his chair.#NoTrustWithinBJP pic.twitter.com/BODF6XMp9F — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 17, 2021

BJP MLA makes phone tapping allegations

Even as the BJP's Karnataka in-charge dismissed chances of removing Yediyurappa as CM, rebel MLA Arvind Bellad made a sensational phone tapping claim and alleged that he was getting calls from a prisoner. Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad, who had earlier visited Delhi to meet the BJP top brass along with Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara, claimed that he was getting phone calls from Yuvaraj Swamy - an accused currently behind bars on charges of extortion - and informed that he had registered a complaint with the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshvara Kageri.

MLA Arvind Bellad, who belongs to the anti-Yediyurappa camp, alleged that his personal secretary and associates had also received calls from Yuvaraja Swami and claimed that there was a conspiracy against him. Bellad accused the state government of tapping his phone and asked how could a prisoner know his whereabouts if his phone wasn't monitored. Further, BJP MLA Arvind Bellad claimed that he had allegedly written about the matter to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai three days ago and that no action was taken.