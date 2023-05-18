Siddaramaiah Next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM; Oath On May 20

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, Congress has decided. DK Shivakumar, the man who led the Congress campaign in the Karnataka Assembly elections, will be given the role of Deputy Chief Minister. The new government is expected to take oath on May 20, reports ANI.

Siddaramaiah led a successful five-year term as Chief Minister of the Congress government between 2013-18. Siddaramaiah, who had grown to become a mass leader, also has the distinction of presenting as many as 13 state budgets as Finance Minister.

The decision came after the party secured an emphatic victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 10 and whose results were declared on May 13. The Congress won 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats and the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held discussions with party chief Kharge, as well as with other senior leaders over government formation in Karnataka. Sources said former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was also consulted over the choice of chief minister and government formation in Karnataka.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday afternoon arrived in the national capital to meet top party leaders. DK Shivakumar reached Delhi on Tuesday. Shivakumar had earlier cancelled his visit to the national capital on Monday evening citing health issues, fuelling speculations that all is not well in the party.

On Sunday, the newly-elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising party chief Kharge to appoint a leader of the Congress Legislature party, who will be the chief minister.