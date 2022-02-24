Siddaramaiah Pens Letter To PM Urging To Revoke Decision To Disinvest Public Sector Banks

Karnataka Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Siddaramaiah on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to withdraw the decision to disinvest Public Sector Banks. In the letter, Siddaramaiah asserts that the government is making a mistake by "hurrying" the process of disinvestment as the decision "lacks research" and "consensus among banking professionals." He further noted that he is more worried about the disinvestment process in public sector banks after the recent announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Siddaramaiah further stated that former PM Indira Gandhi's decision of nationalising the banks in 1969 enabled "growth of the business" and helped the banks to reach the doorsteps of farmers. Furthermore, he referred to RBI's quote stating that nationalisation was the best decision since Independence and even 1991 reforms cannot be compared to the decision of nationalising the banks back in 1969.

Siddaramaiah lists 3 reasons why he believes disinvestment is an issue

Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah cited three reasons why he believes that disinvestment is not right for India. In the first reason, the LoP accused private banks and said that their way to recover loans back from the defaulters is "too aggressive." He further added that this aggressiveness forces the defaulters to "commit suicide." Secondly, the Congress leader noted that privatisation will bring social injustice as the reserved will be deprived of their "right" for reservation and this will serve the "agenda of the upper caste."

Thirdly, he pointed out a technical issue and noted that Private banks mostly operate on digital banking and if there is disinvestment, the private entities will look for profit and will not open physical banks in rural areas. He further mentioned that the poor will be hence deprived of the banking facility.

Siddaramaiah also clarified that according to him, disinvestment is not the same as privatisation. He added that through privatisation, the government can allow private players but if they choose to disinvest in the banks, then the PM Modi-led BJP government will be committing "daylight robbery" as they will be selling public-owned assets to the private players.