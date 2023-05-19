Siddaramaiah Picked As Karnataka Chief Minister Over DK Shivakumar; Here's Why

A long-tensed power tussle has ended after the Congress high command on Thursday announced that Siddaramaiah would become the next Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar would be his deputy. Following the announcement in New Delhi, both the CM and DyCM designate reached their home state and held a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

According to Surjewala, DK Shivakumar moved a resolution to elect Siddaramaiah as the new leader of the CLP. All the members of the CLP endorsed the resolution unanimously. Following the CLP meeting, Siddaramaiah met with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan and staked his claim to form the government.

According to reports, the Governor has invited Siddaramaiah to take oath as Chief Minister at 12.30 PM on May 20 at Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru. But in the race with Congress heavyweight DK Shivakumar, who is closer to Congress' high command, what favoured Siddaramaiah to become the next Karnataka CM?

Siddaramaiah's open pitch for CM chair

Well early in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Siddaramiah announced that this will be his last appearance on the battleground, hinting at his retirement from electoral politics. Speaking to the news agency ANI, the latter said, “I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics.” While talking exclusively to Republic before the May 13 results, Siddaramaiah also stated that he is a contender for the CM post.

Threat to Congress?

Making Siddaramaiah the Karnataka CM won't trouble Congress as much as it would have by making DK Shivakumar the CM. The latter has already served as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister in 2004 and Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018. It wouldn't have been easy for the Congress to make Siddaramiah work under DK Shivakumar. Further, Siddaramaiah has the most number of newly elected Congress MLAs in his favour and very few are backing DK Shivakumar, sources claimed. It could have been another threat to Congress if the party would have made DK Shivakumar the Karnataka CM.

DK Shivakumar's legal cases

As a Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar would have always been on the radar of the opposition parties as the latter has several pending cases against him by Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. From ongoing disproportionate asset and tax evasion cases, DK Shivakumar has a total of 19 pending cases. DKS was also jailed for a short time in one of the cases. DK Shivakumar's elevation as Karnataka CM would have given ammo to the BJP, which has been ruled out in the southern state.