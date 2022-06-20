Siddaramaiah Questions Centre's Role In BASE Project Ahead Of Its Inauguration By PM Modi

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University in Bengaluru to inaugurate its new campus, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah questioned the role of the BJP-led Central government in the project. Siddaramaiah on Monday recalled that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated the flagship project in 2017 and claimed that the Centre was merely inaugurating a Congress-led project.

PM Modi is set to arrive at BASE to inaugurate the project and also unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar here, as part of his two-day visit to the state. Ahead of this, Siddaramaiah launched a veiled attack on the Centre and said that the flagship project was made possible by the Congress party. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah listed the grand old party’s involvement in the project, which is being inaugurated by PM Modi.

“Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated our flagship project Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics in 2017. It gives us immense pleasure to recollect the satisfying memory of dedicating a world class University to the people of Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah tweeted. “The project was envisioned to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar,” he added.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated our flagship project Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics in 2017. It gives us immense pleasure to recollect the satisfying memory of dedicating a world class University to the people of Karnataka.#DrBRAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/nqDQtJP4o6 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 20, 2022

“The BASE was established in 2017 on a 43.45 acre on Bengaluru University land. Our government had allocated Rs 350 crore for land and for the infrastructure. Former President Late Pranab Mukherjee had laid the foundation stone for BASE and our government completed the construction of the building in just 6 months. Bsc (H) Economics classes were started in June 2017”, he said in another tweet.

He further added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a new building of BASE today. I wish you the best for the event.” The senior leader’s veiled attack came ahead of the PM’s visit to the state to launch multiple infrastructure projects including the inauguration of the new campus of BASE, Bengaluru.

PM Modi to lay foundation stones for multiple infra projects in Karnataka

At BASE University, the PM is also set to dedicate ‘150 Technology Hubs’ developed by transforming the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka, to the nation. Developed at a cost of over Rs 4600 crore, the initiative was aimed at creating a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs. Apart from this, PM Modi is also set to take part in a host of events, including the laying of the foundation stone for various railways and National Highway Authority of India-related programmes and International Yoga Day celebrations.

According to an official release by the PMO, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), as a step towards enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of two sections of the Bengaluru Ring Road project as part of the many infrastructure projects announced in the state. He will also launch other key road projects like the six-laning of the Nelamangala-Tumkur section of NH-48, the widening of the Punjalkatte-Charmadi section of NH-73 and the rehabilitation and upgradation of a section of NH-69. According to the PMO, the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt. and Yesvantpur Junction railway stations will be other key projects that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for during his visit.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI