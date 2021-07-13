Siddaramaiah Questions Karnataka Govt On Caste Census Report As Congress Fights On CM Face

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah lambasted the Karnataka government on Monday for not making public the findings of the caste census commissioned in 2015. Officially known as the Social and Educational Survey 2015, it was flagged off during the tenure of the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. While the report is currently with the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, speculation is rife that the report has not been released by successive governments owing to the fear of a backlash from people belonging to certain castes whose numerical strength might get altered.

Siddaramaiah remarked, "The government is not trying to implement it. They should table in the Assembly and implementation should be done. The government is not doing that. I don't know why they are not implementing. They have to provide social justice. They are afraid of that because they are against social justice."

Seconding the former Karnataka CM, state Congress president DK Shivakumar said, "The Karnataka government has spent more than 175-180 crore and we wanted to know that. We wanted to know where it stands, what's the status. Because there is information that the report has been submitted and the government tells that the report has not been submitted. On this, we will like to know the stance of the government."

On the other hand, JD(S) hit out at the 'dirty politics' of the Congress party. JD(S) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed asserted, "Siddaramaiah and Congress have absolutely lost their plot in front of the public. They know that they can't come back to power without playing this dirty politics. This was done when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. Why didn't he table it then? Today, he is trying to say that he is the protector and saviour of the backward community".

Similarly, BJP too frowned upon Siddaramaiah's demand. "The caste census was carried out during Siddaramaiah's regime. The report was also submitted then. But he did not submit it in the Assembly and he accepted it. Subsequently, Kumaraswamy became the CM in which Congress was an equal partner. Even then neither did Congress raise the issue and table the report in the Assembly nor it accepted it," BJP leader S Prakash opined.

Rift over CM face

As per sources, Siddaramaiah is demanding the release of the caste census data as it might bolster his chances of being named as the Chief Ministerial face of Congress for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls. This comes amid a rift in the state Congress unit over the CM candidate. For instance, the Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle posted in May that the COVID-19 pandemic would have been in control had Shivakumar been the Chief Minister.

However, this tweet was deleted thereafter without any explanation giving rise to the speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is miffed. Recently, Congress MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Raghavendra Hitnal publicly projected Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of the state. Warning these leaders on June 22 for commenting on the leadership issue, Disciplinary Committee Chairman Rahman Khan affirmed that making statements in favour of one leader does not serve the purpose of Congress when it is in the opposition.

But, this failed to make an impact as two more legislators- JN Ganesh and Bhima Naik also favoured Siddaramaiah. Clearing the air over the issue, Shivakumar clarified that he was in no hurry to occupy the top post. Addressing the media on June 23, the former Minister stressed that his sole agenda was to bring the Congress party back to power in the state.