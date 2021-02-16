Siddaramaiah Questions Ram Mandir Fund Drive; Claims 'Can't Account For Funds Collected'

Questioning the authenticity of the Ram Mandir fund drive, ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, asked if the Trust had an account of the funds collected. Alleging that previously the Trust had pocketed the funds collected for bricks, he asked if the Centre had an account of funds collected under PM-CARES. Claiming it was 'Rama and Krishna's accountability' now, Siddaramaiah asked how exactly will the Centre give an account of the funds collected for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Siddaramaiah: 'How are funds accounted for?'

"Can you account on the money now being collected? Previously they had raised money for bricks, but they threw the bricks and pocketed the money. They don't give any account for the amount of money that has been collected for the Ram Mandir," he said.

He added, "During Corona, they collected fund in the name of 'PM Cares'. Did they give any account of how much it has collected so far? When they can't account for how much they have collected from PM Cares, how will they give an account of how much they collected in this drive? These are all Rama and of Krishna's accountability."

HDK: 'Nazi-like tactics'

On Monday, Kumaraswamy claimed that there is an "undeclared emergency" in India at present. Pointing out that RSS was founded at the same time as the Nazi Party in Germany, he expressed concern that it is trying to implement similar policies adopted by the Nazis. For instance, he claimed that people collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir are separately marking houses of those who paid money and those who did not. Kumaraswamy's criticism comes in the backdrop of the close working relationship between JD(S) and BJP in Karnataka, with the latter supporting the former's pick for the Legislative Council Chairmanship and JD(S) not participating in bypolls. Both VHP and BJP have slammed HDK's comments.

Mandir Trust's fund campaign

In December, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust announced that it will launch a mass contact and Contribution Campaign for the construction of the temple. Asserting that the only domestic funds will be accepted, it said that voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which Coupons of ₹ 10, 100 and 1,000 will be available. The campaign which started from January 14, 2021, will end on February 27, 2021. Moreover, the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign.

Several prominent leaders like President Kovind, Digvijay Singh have donated to the fund. While the drive has found backing by Congress-backed NSUI, it has been opposed by Shiv Sena which said that Ram Janmabhoomi trust's fund campaign is an insult to Lord Ram as he was the 'King of Ayodhya'. As of date, the trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far. The way for the Ram Mandir- a long-cherished BJP dream- was paved by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, when it pronounced a unanimous verdict, awarding the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. PM Modi did the Bhoomi Pujan, laying the foundation for the Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020.

Kumaraswamy alleges use of 'Nazi tactics' during Ram Mandir fundraising, castigates Centre