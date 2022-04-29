Under fire over the allegations of appeasement politics, Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed the involvement of Congress neta Zameer Ahmed Khan in the alleged Iftar food and money distribution drive reportedly arranged for those accused in the Hubballi violence case.

Following Republic TV's exclusive report on the matter, former Congress minister Khan's cohorts cancelled the food kit distribution drive, but questions about the intention behind the alleged food drive remain unanswered.

'Accused Zaheer Ahmed Khan not behind Iftar food drive; he had gone to Umrah': Siddaramaiah

Amid the rising politics surrounding the controversy, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had claimed that accused Zameer Ahmed Khan had not organised the drive as he had gone to Umrah, Mecca for a religious pilgrimage.

Rejecting the allegations of the opposition party rewarding rioters and violence accused in a bid to appease a particular community, Siddaramaiah said that Congress or Zameer Khan is not responsible if someone else is organising the food kit distribution drive.

The controversy erupted after Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan was accused of allegedly directing his followers and party workers to reward those who had been involved in instigating riots in Hubballi. Allegedly, the Congress leader had planned to distribute an Iftar food kit along with Rs. 5,000 monetary reward ahead of Eid.

'Iftar food drive was for wrongly framed poors'

As per the information sourced by the Republic Media Network, previously, the Muslim families in the area, along with those who were accused of rioting, were supposed to receive an Iftar food kit at 3 pm on Friday from Zameer Ahmed Khan’s office in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

However, it was called off later after the matter became a contentious political issue in the region. Besides, in response to the allegations, the organisers had earlier clarified that the distribution drive was being done for the poor families who were ‘wrongly framed and arrested’.

Congress is treading very carefully with its political activity in the poll-bound state, as it doesn’t want to lose its charm this time. The grand old party, which has been historically accused of "appeasement politics," doesn’t want the BJP to revive the "pro-minority" notion against the Congress ahead of polls.

Hubballi violence

As incidents of violence were reported from many cities in India on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, April 16, Karnataka's Hubballi region also witnessed a mob going on a rampage outside a police station, pelting stones at police vehicles, a hospital, and a temple over an alleged social media post. It also led to a violent clash between the protestors and the police personnel, leaving over 10 officers and several people injured. Around 1,000 people gathered to attack the police station after the person who dropped the controversial video was detained.

There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Following this, Section 144 was imposed on the entire city to prevent further escalation in the matter, and multiple cases were also registered. Several arrests have been made in connection with the violence.

