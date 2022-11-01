Siddaramaiah Refutes Karnataka CM's 'toolkit' Charge As Giftgate Controversy Gets Bigger

Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday categorically refuted CM Basavaraj Bommai's allegation that the 'giftgate' scandal was a "toolkit of Congress". As per sources, nearly 50-75 journalists in the state received Rs.2.5 lakh in cash as a "Diwali gift" allegedly from the Chief Minister's Office. Congress even posted pictures of the purported hamper given to journalists containing scotch, a watch, gold, and cash. Speaking to Republic TV, Siddaramaiah contended that offering such items to journalists is nothing but corruption.

Siddaramaiah remarked, "Those who have offered chain, gold, money, it amounts to corruption. They are offering not with love and affection. And it is not the money which is tax-paid money. It is unaccounted money. He must show how this money has come. Offering money to a journalist who is supposed to expose this government is corruption. It is maladministration. They are giving this money to shut their mouth."

Responding to Bommai's allegation that Congress gave gifts such as iPhones, laptops, and gold coins to journalists, he questioned, "Why they were keeping quiet? They should have raised all these questions when we were in power. So can we believe this now"? Siddaramaiah had attracted criticism after receiving a Hublot watch worth lakhs of rupees during his term as the CM.

He added, "This is not a Congress toolkit. The BJP thinks they can buy media but journalists are honest and they have returned the cash. The allegation against my government that we paid journalists is baseless. I have returned the Hublot watch so BJP doesn't have the right to question my moral right".

BJP-JDS faceoff

It is pertinent to note that the Karnataka CM denied instructing anyone to give gifts to journalists. Meanwhile, the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath filed a complaint with the Lokayukta urging him to direct the ADGP of Karnataka Lokayukta Police to probe this "payment of bribe" to journalists. Speaking to Republic TV on Siddaramaiah's comments, BJP spokesperson Vivek Reddy opined that the former Karnataka CM had happily accepted the Hublot watch initially and returned it only after the outcry in the media.

However, JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed hit out at Reddy for not questioning the state government over 'giftgate'. He told Republic TV, "Rather than showing a mirror to your government and putting blame on Siddaramaiah is definitely not going to resolve the problem. Journalists are free and we would like to hope that journalists in future will also be free".