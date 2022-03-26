Siddaramaiah Remarks On Seers 'covering Heads,' Tenders Clarification After Controversy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has been receiving criticism for his remarks wherein he stated that Hindu women and even seers cover their heads with a cloth. While speaking on the ongoing controversy surrounding hijab-wearing in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah remarked, "Now Muslims are saying that they are ready to wear Uniform and they should get an opportunity to wear Dupatta. Let them wear however they want, on the shoulder or on the head. See, I am wearing it on my shoulder. Likewise, Jain Girls wear Saree on the head, even Hindu girls wear on their head, even Seers wear on their head. Let them wear, what is wrong in that."

Issuing a clarification on the same on Saturday, the Congress leader stated that he has great respect for seers and that he has never made any disrespectful remarks against them.

Siddaramaiah told reporters, "I personally have tremendous respect for Swamijis. I have never spoken, nor disrespected Swamijis at any point of time. I spoke about scarves and never mentioned the hijab. I spoke about the exams and to allow students to wear dupattas of the same colour as of their uniforms."

"In the assembly session, I had told Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and BC Nagesh that the court has ordered not to wear hijab inside the classroom and that the students should wear a school uniform. I requested them to allow the same colour dupatta as of uniform. It is up to the government to accept it. I have done my duty to ensure that the future of the students is not spoiled," he added.

Siddaramaiah stated, "We are not against uniforms, let students wear uniforms and let them wear dupatta of the colour of their uniforms. It is the responsibility of the government to educate the children. If not attending the examination endangers their future, the government is held responsible for it. As an opposition, it is our duty to advise the government. Whether government accepts it or not, it is not our call."

Karnataka HC's interim order

In its interim order, Karnataka HC observed, "Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination". It further restrained students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs - with Hindu students wearing saffron shawls.

Earlier in December last year, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing headscarves being stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, the state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.