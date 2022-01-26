Siddaramaiah Says BJP And JD(S) Leaders In Touch With Congress; Remains Mum On Names

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that some leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) are in contact with Indian National Congress to join the party. The Leader of Opposition remained mum on their names.

"I said yesterday that some BJP and JDS leaders are in touch with me, but I won't reveal the names now," Siddaramaiah said. When asked if Congress would accept those who had left it and joined BJP, he said that they must join the party unconditionally.

"To join Congress, they must have belief in our party. They must join us by accepting party leadership and they must join us unconditionally. If they accept all these conditions and join us, they are welcome," Siddaramaiah said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that there is no question of anyone leading the saffron party. "It shows the amount of insecurity the Congress is facing, there is a fight between two leaders (Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) there, there is a series coming out every month claiming who is with whom in their own party, as a result of it, they are making such claims," he said.

Karnataka BJP MLA counters Cong's claims, says 16 of its legislators are in touch with him

Countering Siddaramaiah's claim, a saffron party MLA claimed that at least 16 legislators from the Congress are in contact with him and many may jump ship ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls if the high command approves.

"A total of 36 MLAs were in touch with me, from the coalition government days, out of that 17 of us came out (to join BJP), among the remaining 19, three are from JD(S), I'm not going to touch them because of my good bonding with H D Kumaraswamy (JDS leader)...rest of them, who could not come with us then due to technical reasons are still in touch with me," BJP MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that his party will play a crucial role in Karnataka politics after the 2023 elections as he claimed that no one can do anything without the JD(S).

"...JD(S) will grow stronger. Not only that, in 2023, too, no one can do anything without JD(S). I'm not saying this out of ego for there is a section of people that has saved and nurtured this party, those people will never leave this party," Kumaraswamy said.

Image: PTI