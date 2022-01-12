Siddaramaiah Says Congress Will Continue Mekedatu Padayatra Despite Rapid COVID Surge

Despite being rebuked by the Karnataka High Court for breaching COVID-19 protocols by conducting the padayatra in the state amid soaring daily COVID-19 figures, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that they will continue their campaign and he will be leading the Mekedatu Padyatra on Thursday, January 13.

Responding to questions being raised on the impropriety of conducting the padayatra, gathering a huge crowd amid the massive spread of the Omicron COVID variant, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said, “We will go ahead with the padayatra tomorrow (January 13). The court has hit out at the government not at us.”

'We never take permission and protest': Siddaramaiah

The senior Congress leader maintained that they will obey the court’s directions after the judgement is pronounced in the matter in the next hearing on January 14. “We will respect the court's order. Let us see what the will be Court order on the 14th,” he stated.

While stating that they had informed the state government of the padayatra, the former Congress chief minister, Siddaramaiah, asserted that they never take permission and protest.

“We had informed the government about the protest, but we haven’t taken the permission for the padayatra, because when we protest we never take permission and protest,” Siddaramaiah said.

High Court reprimands K’taka govt & Congress for not stopping Padayatra

The Karnataka High Court pulled up the state government on Wednesday for not taking any action in the matter of COVID-19 protocol violations. The Karnataka HC further questioned the state government on why the yatra was allowed in the first place.

Further, giving a one-day deadline for stopping Congress' Padyatra, the HC also admonished the BJP government and raised several questions. The Karnataka HC bench also slammed Congress for not adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on public gatherings in an order issued on 4 January 2022.

The hearing was adjourned till Friday, January 14. The court has also issued a show-cause notice to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and sought their response at the earliest. The hearing came after a petition was filed against the Congress' 10-day Padyatra called for demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

It should be mentioned here that the Congress' padayatra comes at a time COVID cases in the state breached the daily 20,000 mark, recording 21,390 new cases. The state’s capital city Bengaluru recorded 15,617 fresh COVID cases. The positivity rate in the state was recorded at 10.96%.

Congress' Mekedatu Padayatra

On January 9, Congress began an 11-day padayatra to demand that the Mekedatu drinking water project be implemented as soon as possible. The padayatra began in Sangam, Ramanagara district, with a big turnout of Congress members and leaders, including DK Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Congress.

The march, named "namma neeru, namma hakku" ("our water, our right"), is expected to cover 100 kilometres in 11 days. The construction of a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery River to retain excess water is part of the Mekedatu drinking water programme. The Tamil Nadu government has petitioned in the Supreme Court to stop Karnataka from proceeding with the project.

(Image: @siddaramaiah/Twitter)