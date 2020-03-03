Siddaramaiah Says Congress Will Protest Until Speaker Allows To Discuss Yatnal's Remark

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Congress will continue to protest against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal until the Speaker allows them to discuss his recent comments on freedom fighter HS Doreswamy.

"Our protest in the well of state assembly will continue until Speaker allows us to discuss Basanagouda Patil Yathnal," Siddaramaiah said.

On Monday, Congress MLAs staged a protest in the Karnataka Assembly, demanding an apology from the BJP MLA for his 'Pakistani agent' remark against Doreswamy.

Earlier on February 26, the Congress leaders had staged a protest on Yatnal's remarks in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha.

Congress MLAs stage protest in Karnataka Assembly

Congress MLAs staged a protest in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday, and entered the well demanding an apology from BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal for calling HS Doreswamy a 'Pakistani agent'.

On February 25, the BJP MLA had called Doreswamy a fake freedom fighter and a Pakistani agent while speaking the media. His comments created controversy and drew sharp remarks from Congress and other Opposition parties.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the "provocative" comments against the freedom fighter were obnoxious.

Former KPCC president Dr G Parameshwar said: "Yathnal is a criminal who had mentioned in his election affidavit that he had 27 cases against him. He has made such loose comments against the freedom fighter. He should apologise for his remarks.

Siddaramaiah calls Karnataka CM incompetent

Earlier in February, Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is an 'incompetent' CM and the Karnataka Cabinet which has recently been expanded by him is 'imbalanced'.

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has no freedom to form a Cabinet. The Cabinet is imbalanced and has neglected 13 districts. There will be discontent among them. Yediyurappa is an incompetent Chief Minister," said Siddaramaiah while speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi.

(With inputs from ANI)