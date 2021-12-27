Siddaramaiah Says 'Congress Will Go Ahead With Mekedatu Yatra, Centre Cannot Stop Us'

As the Karnataka Congress announced that the party will take out a ten-day padayatra demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project in the state from January 9 from Mekedatu to January 19 in Bengaluru, former Chief Minister and opposition leader Siddaramaiah affirmed that the Centre cannot stop them from conducting the yatra, assuring that COVID-19 protocols will not be violated.

Siddaramaiah said, "We will go ahead with our Mekedatu Yatra, the Government cannot stop us. We will ensure all COVID protocols are followed. BJP organised Jan Ashirvad Yatra when COVID cases were being recorded. Amit Shah conducted rallies. Why this double standard?"

Even last month, while he was addressing a press conference at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru, he said that his government had designed the report of the project, however, the implementation of the project was delayed because of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as they did not give approval to the construction of the project. Meanwhile, the project is to be constructed on the borders of Karnataka. Further, speaking on the Padayatra by the Congress, he had said, "The government should take up this construction immediately. We are organising for the Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru."

What is the Mekedatu project?

The Mekedatu project has fueled the water clash between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with its plan to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, 90 km from Bengaluru and 4 km from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. The project approved by the Karnataka state government in 2017 has been heavily opposed by Tamil Nadu. Mekadatu project costs around Rs. 9,000 crore and is a project that aims to store and supply drinking water to Bengaluru. Also, over 400 megawatts (MW) of power is proposed to be generated through the project.

While in 2018, Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the project citing a possible water crisis as the flow of water to the state would be disturbed. The Tamil Nadu government in its plea has stated that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not considered environmental damage the project is likely to cause during the construction work. A large extent of Reserve Forests and Wildlife Sanctuaries would be affected.

Image: PTI