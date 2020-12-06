Siddaramaiah Says Crying Is Culture Of Deve Gowda Clan As HDK regrets Not Allying With BJP

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah claimed that 'crying was the culture' of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda's family and that they cried to impress and make people believe them, as the senior Congress leader slammed HD Kumaraswamy. Calling Kumaraswamy a person bereft of goodwill, Siddaramaiah opined that the JD(S) leader lied for political benefits and said that he was known among the people for lying consistently. The senior Congress leader's scathing attack comes a day after Kumaraswamy claimed that he would have remained CM if he had maintained good relations with the BJP.

'Crying is their culture': Siddaramaiah

Turning the tables on Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the JD(S) leader was made the CM despite winning just 37 seats and demanded to know who benefitted from it. Taking a jibe at Kumaraswamy for functioning from a five-star hotel during his tenure as CM, the senior Congress leader claimed that Kumaraswamy ran the government from the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru. Further, Siddaramaiah stated that Kumaraswamy's tears had no values as he cried to impress people - both in joy and in sorrow and went on to term it as the culture of the HD Deve Gowda family.

He never had goodwill. HD Kumaraswamy is known for his lies. He lies for political benefits. We had 80 seats & he had 37 but we made him CM for one year & three months. Now he should tell us who was benefitted. He was running govt from West End Hotel: Congress leader Siddaramaiah https://t.co/1jxLp9i7TS pic.twitter.com/LgrrgJoSkU — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Crying is the culture of HD Deve Gowda family. They cry in happiness and in sorrow. They cry to impress and make people believe them. That is why HD Kumaraswamy's tears have no value: Congress leader Siddaramaiah — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

'Would have been CM if...': Kumaraswamy

Earlier on Saturday, Kumaraswamy claimed that he had earned the goodwill of the people of Karnataka during his tenure as CM in 2006-07 and over a period of twelve years and that he lost 'everything' due to the alliance with the Congress. The JD(S) leader further claimed that he would have remained CM if he had continued to maintain good relations with the BJP. The Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka collapsed after BJP outshined its rivals in the floor test on 23 July 2019, bringing to an end the government's 426-day rule. An emotional Kumaraswamy had addressed the assembly for over three-and-a-half hours before the no-trust vote was moved ahead.

Just as the clocked ticked for the floor test, Kumaraswamy had said: "Fed up of the current situation and ready to sacrifice my CM post I will not face the current situation and take blame. I will be happy to give up the CM post. I have worked honestly for the people of the state."

I would have still been the chief minister if I had continued to maintain good relations with BJP. The goodwill I had earned in 2006-2007 & over a period of 12 years, I lost everything due to the alliance with Congress party: HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/AosBsxKgWh — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

