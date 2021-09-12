Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar To Reach Karnataka Assembly In Bullock Carts To Protest Inflation

Demonstrating against 'inflation' and 'anti-people' policies of the BJP governments in the state and centre, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah, along with state Congress president D K Shivakumar is set to arrive at the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in bullock carts on Monday to attend the monsoon session of the state government. The 10-day long monsoon session is Karnataka Legislative Assembly's 15th session and will be held from September 13 to 24.

An official statement by LoP Siddaramaiah's office maintained that as a part of the protest organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) against price rise and "anti-people" policies of the state and central governments, Siddaramaiah will leave for the Vidhana Soudha in a bullock cart at 9 am on Monday. Shivakumar too will leave for the Vidhana Soudha in a bullock cart from his residence, a statement by KPCC said.

KPCC to raise voices against social, economic degradation

Notably, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, which recently conducted its assembly party meeting, headed by its leader Siddaramaiah, stated that it will raise voices against the issue of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and upsetting economic position of the state.

The Fifteenth Legislative Assembly session will be the first sitting of the Karnataka legislature after Basavaraj Bommai took control of the state as the Chief Minister following the exit of state BJP heavyweight BS Yediyurappa.

Karnataka LoP to highlight 'failures' of government

According to an official release by Congress, Siddaramaiah will be spotlighting the loopholes of the government. The LoP has expressed its concerns regarding the progressively worse law and order situation in the state and stated that incidents like murders, thefts, extortion and crime against women have become common.

"There is no law and order in Mysuru and the recent incident of gang rape is a piece of evidence for it," Siddaramaiah had said.

Accusing the BJP government of corruption, the former Chief Minister claimed there is a distressing financial situation and that there is no money for the programmes announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after coming to power.

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI, ANI