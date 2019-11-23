'Siddaramaiah Should Be Given PhD For Jumping From One Party To Another': R Ashok

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok hit out at Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, and said he should be awarded for 'jumping from one party to another'. The Minister was replying to a comment made by Siddaramaiah during an election campaign when he said that their agenda is to make sure all the 15 MLAs, who left Congress and JD (S) should lose for getting elected from one party and jumping into the other.

'He should be given a PhD in jumping from one party to another'

"He never stayed in a single party. He was been elected as Independent, then he joined Janata Party. After that, he joined JD(S) and thereafter he joined Congress. This is how he jumped from one party to another and if you tell somebody should be given PhD in jumping from one party to others that should be given to Siddaramaiah. If somebody is famous for doing a party to party jumping, then that is Siddaramaiah. If somebody should be given any price for jumping from party to party, it should be given to the former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah," said Ashok. The minister also said Saramiah was famous for jumping from one party to another.

'He has no morality'

Further slamming Siddaramaiah, the Revenue Minister said he does not have the morality of staying in one party and hence he must not speak about it. He also said Siddaramaiah was desperate at the MLA's who resigned from his party. "He is desperate and speaking against all 15 MLA who resigned for the development of their respective constituencies," he said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said the main objective of the Congress and JDS alliance was to defeat the defectors referring to the MLA's who went the BJP. Our main objective is that the defectors will have to lose because they were responsible for the collapse of the coalition government. We also want to send a message to the state that we will not support defection," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)