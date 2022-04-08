Siddaramaiah Slams Amit Shah's 'national Language' Comment; Refuses To Accept Hindi

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday took strong objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on using Hindi as a medium of communication. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah denied accepting Hindi as a national language and stressed that it will not be allowed to be one. The Congress leader further accused the Centre of forcing states to adopt Hind as a medium of communication, underscoring that India should stand for cooperative federalism than coercive federalism. The Karnataka leader further recalled the failure of attempts in the past to impose Hindi upon non-Hindi speaking states.

Further slamming the centre for unleashing the agenda of cultural terrorism in states, Siddaramaiah stated that it is high time for the Centre to understand that more cultural and linguistic autonomy should be given to states. He also demanded the reorganisation of the National Education Policy (NEP) to avoid any element of Hindi imposition.

In a Twitter thread, Siddaramaiah said, As a Kannadiga, I take strong offence to @HMOIndia@AmitShah's comment on Official language & medium of communication. Hindi is not our National Language & we will never let it to be,"

The Congress leader also accused Home Minister Amit Shah of going against his home state, Gujarat and his native language - Gujarati. He said, "It is disgraceful on the part of Amit Shah to betray his mother State Gujarat & mother-tongue Gujarati for Hindi for his political agenda. I wonder how a person who betrays his motherland can ever work in the interest of India. @AmitShah's roots are from where Gandhi was born, but behaving like Savarkar. Gandhi advocated linguistic diversity, while Savarkar used Hindi to help British 'Divide & Rule'."

Amit Shah says using 'rajbhasha' will lead to the country's development

While addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi, the Union Home Minister said that the use of Rajbhasha (Hindi) and swabhasha will result in the success of democracy in the country. The Home Ministry has completely moved on to Rajsbhasha and there is not a single file that is written or read in English. Many departments have started using Hindi as the language of administration.

He also stressed upon the importance of using rajbhasha for having a successful and thriving democracy and said, "If the language of the administration of the country is Swabhasha, then democracy in the country will be successful. Democracy can be successful only when the language of administration is the Swabhasha (native language), Rajbhasha."

Earlier on April 7th, Amit Shah, while presiding over the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, categorically said, "Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages," according to a press statement by PIB.

