Stirring up the saffron flag controversy once again, ex- Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah has now slammed Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa for his remarks. LoP Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the minister was ineligible to continue in the position after he made a controversial statement about replacing the national flag at Red Fort. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and state minister Eshwarappa had raked up controversy after he said that 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag of India sometime in the future.

Bringing up the statement yet again, LoP Siddaramaiah has now slammed KS Eshwarappa for the remark and demanded his removal from the state cabinet. “Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa recently said: "We will hoist a saffron flag at Red Fort," the LoP said. Furthermore he added that, “the chief minister should sack him from the Cabinet. He has no right to continue as minister after this statement.”

Siddaramaiah’s comments came after the senior Congress party leaders met on Tuesday to discuss the developments in the state. Speaking after the meeting, the LoP had informed that the leaders decided to move an adjournment motion in both Houses and press for sedition charges against RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa for his statement on the national flag. Congress leaders had earlier launched an attack on the Karnataka minister for his statement.

'Saffron flag may replace tricolour in future': K’taka min

Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa raked up controversy on February 9 after stating that 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag of India sometime in the future. He, however, said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag. But it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa had said. Responding to a query by reporters on whether the saffron flag can be hoisted on the red fort, he said, "not today, someday in the future."

"Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu Vichar' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now? In the same way sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years, Bhagwa Dhwaj may become the national flag. I don't know," said the BJP leader. KS Eshwarappa was responding to state Congress president DK Shivakumar's claims that students hoisted the saffron flag by replacing it with tricolour at the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga, during an anti-hijab protest, when he made the statement.

Image: ANI/ PTI