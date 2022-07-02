Siddaramaiah Slams BJP MLAs Panned For 'study Trip' To Ladakh; 'What Will They Learn?'

While the normal life of people has been disrupted in the coastal region of Karnataka due to incessant rains, about 15 MLAs from BJP, Congress, and JD(S) of the state have taken off for a 'study trip' to Ladakh, visiting picturesque places.

Following this, Karnataka Congress president Siddaramaiah on Saturday said, “What will these BJP MLAs learn in Leh-Ladakh. They never open their mouth in the assembly about GDP or people’s issues. Are they also going to learn 40 percent commission there?”

'I will look into it': Karnataka CM Bommai

Speaking to Republic over MLAs facing heat over Ladakh tour amid floods, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I will look into it."

'Need to know they are elected representatives': Janata Dal-Secular leader

Janata Dal-Secular leader Tanveer Ahmed, speaking to Republic, said that the legislators might have personal lives but, their current action was uncalled for considering the 'job in hand'.

He said, "The legislators need to know that they are the elected representatives and their duty is to take care of their constituency in a situation like this. The inner conscience should ask them to come back. They also have personal lives but when many regions are under the water, these people going on holiday is absolutely uncalled for. They should come back, no job is more important than the state."

'Not expected to be touring during floods': Congress' Ramesh Kumar

Congress leader Ramesh Kumar also condemned the MLAs visit to Ladakh and told Republic, "I don't know what these MLAs are studying...It is obligatory for any elected person to be around his constituency when there is a problem like this. The MLA is not expected to be touring outside when there is a flood."

Harish Poonja (BJP), Venkat Reddy Mudnal (BJP), Uday Garudachar (BJP), Raghupathi Bhat (BJP), BM Sukumar Shetty (BJP), Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad (BJP), Somanagouda Patil (BJP), Narayanaswamy (Congress), SN Subbareddy (Congress), Dattatraya Chandrashekhar Patil (BJP), Srinivas (JDS), Ganesh Hukkeri (Congress), Shrimant Patil (BJP), S Ramappa (Congress), Ravindra Srikantaiah (JDS) were a part of the 'study tour' to Ladakh.

Notably, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in Karnataka have been witnessing heavy rainfall. Train services were affected between Mangaluru junction and Padil section due to a landslide on Thursday morning. Reports of some houses getting partially damaged in Dakshina Kanada have also emerged.