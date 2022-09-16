Last Updated:

Siddaramaiah Slams BJP Over ED Summons To DK Shivakumar; 'party Misusing Institutions'

Siddaramaiah slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ED summons to DK Shivakumar and said that the saffron party is misusing institutions.

Ajay Sharma
Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and present Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) summons to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and said that the saffron party is misusing institutions to divert the attention of the people.

DK Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that he received the summons from the ED, further stating that he is ready to cooperate, however, it is coming in his way of 'discharging constitutional and political duties', referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress. 

Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said that the ED summoned DK Shivakumar only to thwart the preparations for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and harass the party's state wing chief. taking to this Twitter, he said, "While Karnataka Congress continues to expose 40 per cent Sarkara, BJP is misusing institutions to divert the attention of people. I condemn this." Notably, the '40 per cent Sarkara (government)' is a jibe at BJP over alleged corruption prevailing in Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar questions the timing of ED summons

Congress Karnataka chief Shivakumar complained that the notice comes during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which will soon enter the state of Karnataka in the next few days, other than the current Assembly session underway in the state. 

The state Congress chief tweeted, "In the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summons and the harassment I am put through is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties."

It is pertinent to mention that after traversing a total of 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra after taking a rest day on Thursday in the Kollam district of Kerala has resumed the march on September 16. Notably, the Grand Old Party's yatra will enter Karnataka on October 1.

