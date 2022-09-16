Former Karnataka Chief Minister and present Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) summons to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and said that the saffron party is misusing institutions to divert the attention of the people.

DK Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that he received the summons from the ED, further stating that he is ready to cooperate, however, it is coming in his way of 'discharging constitutional and political duties', referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress.

Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said that the ED summoned DK Shivakumar only to thwart the preparations for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and harass the party's state wing chief. taking to this Twitter, he said, "While Karnataka Congress continues to expose 40 per cent Sarkara, BJP is misusing institutions to divert the attention of people. I condemn this." Notably, the '40 per cent Sarkara (government)' is a jibe at BJP over alleged corruption prevailing in Karnataka.

In an attempt to thwart the preperations for #BharatJodaYatra & harass Congress leaders, ED has summoned @KPCCPresident Shri @DKShivakumar again.



While @INCKarnataka continues to expose #40PercentSarkara, BJP is misusing institutions to divert attention of ppl.



I condemn this. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 15, 2022

DK Shivakumar questions the timing of ED summons

Congress Karnataka chief Shivakumar complained that the notice comes during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which will soon enter the state of Karnataka in the next few days, other than the current Assembly session underway in the state.

The state Congress chief tweeted, "In the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summons and the harassment I am put through is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties."

In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear.



I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 15, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that after traversing a total of 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra after taking a rest day on Thursday in the Kollam district of Kerala has resumed the march on September 16. Notably, the Grand Old Party's yatra will enter Karnataka on October 1.