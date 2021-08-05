Siddaramaiah Slams Karnataka CM Bommai's New Cabinet, Terms It As 'injustice To Dalits'

Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the newly formed state cabinet, saying the BJP-led government had done "injustice" to Dalits by appointing only four ministers, that too, in a state where the Dalit community is as much as 24%. He alleged that the BJP-led state government has completely ignored the Dalits in Karnataka.

Ministers in Karnataka's new cabinet

The new Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, inducted 29 MLAs who took oath as cabinet ministers in his team, which included seven ministers from the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, three ministers from Scheduled Caste (SC), one minister from Scheduled Tribe (ST), seven ministers from the Vokkaligas community, eight ministers from the Lingayat community, one Reddy and one woman.

Karnataka's Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot, administered the oath to the newly appointed Ministers at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Ministers of CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government take oath at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/EINYkwnItr — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Siddaramaiah's opinion on the newly formed state cabinet

Earlier, CM Bommai had visited Delhi twice a week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda to have a detailed discussion about the formation of the new cabinet.

Hitting out at the newly formed cabinet Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and said, the outcome of the new cabinet by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reminds him of "a roaring lion giving birth to a mouse." He added that after so many discussions with the party high command, the state is still in chaos and there are differences among the BJP Karnataka unit MLAs.

"Upliftment of Dalits won’t happen just by big talk. In the recent elections, several BJP candidates have won from reserved constituencies. Best wishes to them. “Despite this, not even one Dalit MP from the state has got representation in the Union cabinet. Is there a bigger injustice or betrayal than this?” Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada.

The outcome of cabinet formation by @CMofKarnataka after hectic discussions with high command, reminds us about a roaring lion giving birth to a mouse.



Chaos & differences among @BJP4Karnataka MLAs indicate early elections.#KarnatakaCabinet — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2021

He further said the new cabinet does not represent any of the yardsticks like capabilities, social justice, regional balance, or honesty. He even said that the induction of MLA Shashikala Jolle reflects the moral bankruptcy of the BJP in Karnataka. "It is pertinent to mention that among the 29 ministers, Jolle is the only woman who has been assigned a duty in the new team."

The current cabinet does not reflect any of the yardsticks like capabilities, social justice, regional balance or honesty.



Induction of tainted MLA @ShashikalaJolle reflects moral bankruptcy of @BJP4Karnataka.#CabinetExpansion — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, after the swearing-in ceremony, the first meeting of the new cabinet was held, where the ministers took decisions regarding the ongoing flood situation in the state, the COVID-19 crisis, women's safety, and the welfare of the Scheduled Tribe.

IMAGE Credit: PTI

(With ANI Inputs)