Siddaramaiah Slams Karnataka Govt Over Anti-conversion Law; Urges Governor To Reject It

After the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government approved the ordinance on the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, also known as the Anti-Conversion Bill, the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the ruling BJP for pushing the law. Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the ruling BJP government was trying to force the anti-conversion law on the people through the ordinance route. He claimed that the bill was a move to divert the attention of people from corruption and lack of law and order in the state.

Following the Karnataka government's decision to enact the anti-conversion bill into law through the ordinance route, Congress leader Siddaramaiah denounced the BJP government. He further urged the Governor to reject the ordinance, claiming that it was framed to target the minorities. “The government is trying to force the law on the people through ordinance route to divert the attention of people from corruption and lack of administration. I urge Honourable Governor to reject the ordinance, which is aimed at harassing minorities,” Siddaramaiah said in a press statement.

“Our law is capable of stopping conversion that is forced through incentives and threats. Then what is the need for the new law? The only reason is to threaten and harass the minorities. This is the political agenda of RSS. True Hindus practice harmony & universal brotherhood, and will reject communal politics of BJP,” Siddaramaiah said launching an attack on the CM Bommai-led government in the state. “We see constant attacks on minorities whenever BJP comes to power,” he further added.

“People of Karnataka are ashamed of this government. The constitution allows individuals to freely convert to the religion they want. There is also a law to prevent conversions,” the Congress leader said. He then went on to question the BJP, quipping if the saffron party had “no confidence in the institutions.” The Congress leader also noted that his party will continue to oppose the law.

'We oppose the anti-conversion bill': Congress' DK Shivakumar

Before the Karnataka government's decision to enact the anti-conversion bill into law through the ordinance route, Congress leader DK Shivakumar spoke to Republic on Thursday. Dubbing the law unconstitutional, Shivakumar stated that the ruling BJP administration was using it for appeasement politics in the state. “It is against the law. It is against the Constitution,” the Congress leader said.

Further, Shivakumar went on to slam the CM Bommai-led BJP government over the bill and said that there were no incidents of religious conversions in the state. “There is no incident of conversion in Karnataka. BJP is playing appeasement politics. We totally oppose the anti-conversion bill,” the Congress leader said.

Karnataka's anti-conversion bill

The Karnataka anti-conversion bill, which has been at the centre of political debate in the state, proposes to ban religious conversion by way of marriage or inducements like jobs, etc. It also proposes a jail term of 3 to 5 years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for anyone that indulges in forced religious conversion. Converting a minor, woman, or an SC/ST person attracts imprisonment of 3 to 10 years along with a fine of Rs 50,000. The bill also prohibits mass conversions and proposes a jail term of 3 to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for the guilty.

Image: ANI/ PTI