Siddaramaiah Slams K'taka CM B Bommai, Says 'Govt Should Be Cautious Of COVID 3rd Wave'

During a press conference in Uttara Kannada on Monday, former Karnataka Chief Minister, and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government stating that the government is only busy in its cabinet formation and not bothered about the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The statement came following the new Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's visit to the national capital on Friday. Basavaraj Bommai has already said that a decision regarding cabinet formation will be taken after meeting BJP central leadership in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah said, "The primary task of the state government is to prevent corona's third wave in the state but the government is only busy in cabinet formation."

Siddaramaiah concerned about the third wave of COVID-19

The Congress leader expressed his concern about the third wave of COVID-19 while addressing the press conference. He reminded that the third wave has already reached the 'epidemic' level in the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Kerala. Most of the state's coastal districts like Chamarajanagar and Kodagu are closely connected to Kerala and people from Kerala come here in large numbers. He said that the state government should primarily focus on curbing the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state, instead of cabinet formation.

Siddaramaiah said, " Those who come to our state from these states have a high probability of spreading the infection. In this regard, they have to be checked and monitored properly at the borders of the state. He added, "We have already suffered a lot. Thousands of people have died without proper hospitalizations, beds, ventilators, and oxygen, which must be prevented from recurring. If Chief Minister of Karnataka B Bommai goes to Delhi once a time, then that's fine. But, why does CM need to go there repeatedly? The BJP High Command must also understand the issue of the state."

Further, Siddaramaiah slammed B Bommai by saying, "Basavaraj Bommai is now the Chief Minister. I am not criticizing him but I demand him to pay attention to the problems of the state. The government must ensure that the current situation does not create one more lockdown situation." Further, he counted on the number of infections in the past two days in Karnataka, which has been close to two thousand. He alerted the new chief minister by saying that if it crosses the mark of two thousand infections, then, it means the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic has begun.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)