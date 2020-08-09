Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Slams Yediyurappa Over Flood Management, Highlights 'govt Failure'

As monsoon in the state intensifies, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked several questions to the BS Yediyurappa-led government over the alleged failure to manage the flood situation in the state. His remarks came as rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, inundating low-lying areas in several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah warned the government about the flood situation a month ago, but there was no response.

The failure of State govt to provide relief to last year's flood damage has aggravated the condition of this year's flood.



I had warned the ministers a month back about the same, but as usual, there was no response.



1/5#FailedFloodMGmt — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 9, 2020

He further targetted the deputy CM Govind Karjol, and questioned how the situation was taken in the stock.

How many anganawadi buildings were damaged? How many of them have been repaired & reconstructed? How many more have to be repaired? How much has been spent?



Smt. @ShashikalaJolle, where is the reply for these?



5/5#FailedFloodMgmt — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 9, 2020

Karnataka CM seeks details on rain and flood situation

However, earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa sought details on the rain and flood situation in the state from the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary. As many as 70 relief camps are active across the state so far where 1,292 people are taking shelter while 23 animals have died so far.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi visited the family of a girl who had slipped into a swelling river and died in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district. He handed over an ex-gratia payment of five lakh rupees to the family members. Chikmagalur district in-charge minister C T Ravi visited Charmadi ghat today and inspected the road clearing work.

Floods in Karnataka

Swollen rivers and flood-like situation continued to threaten lives and property in several parts of rain-ravaged Karnataka, where the death toll reached 12 on Saturday. Though there has been a respite from the rain in some parts, rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, inundating low-lying areas in several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka.

There are also reports of continued landslides in hilly areas of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.

