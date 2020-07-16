'Resign And Go Out': Siddaramaiah Slams Sriramulu For 'only God Can Save K'taka' Remark

Hitting out at state Health Minister B Sriramulu for stating that "only God can save Karnataka", former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked him to resign from his post. Earlier on Wednesday, B Sriramulu insisted that public cooperation was key to controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking to media, Siddaramaiah said that its the government's duty to serve the citizens of the state, adding that God will help you only if you will put all your efforts.

"The government cannot say that we are helpless. Why is the government in power? You have power and you have money. It is your primary duty to serve the citizens of the state," Siddaramaiah said.

"Let him resign and go out. God will help you only if you will put all your efforts," he added.

B Sriramulu's statement

Minister's statement in Chitradurga on Wednesday came in response to the opposition Congress' charge of the government failing to tackle coronavirus spread, but he later claimed his remarks were 'misinterpreted' by a section of the media.

"Tell me whose hand it is (to control the disease). Only God has to save us all. Awareness among people is the only way. In such a situation, the Congress leaders have stooped to the lowest level of politics. It doesn't suit anybody," Sriramulu told reporters on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases with 3,176 cases and 87 deaths, taking the infection count to 47,253 and fatalities to 928, the health department said. The total cases include 18,466 discharges and 27,853 active cases.

As many as 597 patients are recovering in the Intensive Care Units, the health department said. It said 22,204 samples were tested on Wednesday taking the number of cumulative tests to 9,02,026 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

