Siddaramaiah Sparks Row Over PFI Ban; Seeks Ban On RSS For 'disturbing Peace In Same Way'

After the Central government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for 5 years under UAPA, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded a similar ban on the RSS.

Speaking to reporters on the PFI ban, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that his party doesn't object to action against those who disturb the peace. However, seconds later, the former Chief Minister demanded the ban on the RSS and said that the RSS is also disturbing the peace in the same way.

"We don't object to action against anybody who disturbs the peace or is against law. RSS & others are also disturbing the peace in the same way, action must be taken against them as well, any such organisations must be banned," he said.

Bengaluru | We don't object to action against anybody who disturbs peace or is against law. RSS & others are also disturbing peace in the same way, action must be taken against them as well, any such organisations must be banned: Cong leader Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/NIzMMl62C0 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Politicising the matter, Siddaramaiah raised questions on the timing of the ban on the PFI and asked, "Why the ban now and not earlier?"

Karnataka Congress raises questions on BJP

On Wednesday, reacting to the PFI ban, Karnataka Congress raised questions on the BJP and said, "PFI and SDPI are like two sides of the same coin, why did the BJP government not raise the issue about SDPI which is more active in electoral politics." It is pertinent to mention that the SDPI is a political wing of the PFI.

PFI ಹಾಗೂ SDPI ಒಂದೇ ನಾಣ್ಯದ ಎರಡು ಮುಖಗಳಂತಿದ್ದವು, ಚುನಾವಣಾ ರಾಜಕೀಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸಕ್ರಿಯವಾಗಿರುವ SDPI ಸಂಘಟನೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚಕಾರ ಎತ್ತದಿರುವುದೇಕೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ.



SDPIಗೂ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೂ ಇರುವುದು "ಯಾವ ಜನ್ಮದ ಮೈತ್ರಿ"?

PFI ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಇದ್ದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಹೊಂದಾಣಿಕೆ ಎಂತದ್ದು?



ಈ ಆಯಾಮದಲ್ಲಿ NIA ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸಬೇಕಿದೆ. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 28, 2022

"SDPI and BJP have "what birth alliance"? What is the compatibility of BJP with PFI? NIA has to investigate this dimension," Karnataka Congress tweeted. "Not only PFI but also all fundamentalist and communal organizations which are harming the health of the society should be banned. Several Sangh Parivar leaders including Satyajit Suratkal said that it was the BJP that patronized the PFI organization and that should also be investigated. The world needs to know about PFI parenting," Karnataka Congress added.

PFI ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲ, ಸಮಾಜದ ಸ್ವಾಸ್ಥ್ಯ ಕೆಡಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಮೂಲಭೂತವಾದಿ, ಕೋಮುವಾದಿ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳನ್ನೂ ನಿಷೇಧಿಸಬೇಕು.



PFI ಸಂಘಟನೆಯನ್ನು ಪೋಷಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಬಂದಿದ್ದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯೇ ಎಂದು ಸತ್ಯಜಿತ್ ಸುರತ್ಕಲ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಸಂಘಪರಿವಾರದ ನಾಯಕರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು, ಆ ಬಗ್ಗೆಯೂ ತನಿಖೆಯಾಗಬೇಕು.



PFI ಪೋಷಕರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ತಿಳಿಯಬೇಕು. pic.twitter.com/yfQB5wqmNB — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 28, 2022

The state wing of the Congress party also welcomed the ban on PFI and said, "The Congress Party has always opposed any organisation or political party that is against the aspirations of the Constitution and the secular principles of India. The Congress party welcomes the banning of any organisations including PFI that sow hatred, disturb peace and harmony in the society."

ಸಂವಿಧಾನದ ಆಶಯಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಭಾರತದ ಜಾತ್ಯತೀತ ತತ್ವಗಳಿಗೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧವಾಗಿರುವ ಯಾವುದೇ ಸಂಘಟನೆ ಅಥವಾ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳನ್ನು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿಕೊಂಡೇ ಬಂದಿದೆ.



PFI ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸಮಾಜದಲ್ಲಿ ದ್ವೇಷ ಬಿತ್ತುವ, ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯ ಕದಡುವ ಯಾವುದೇ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಷೇಧಿಸುವುದನ್ನು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 28, 2022

Bommai slams Congress for comparing RSS and PFI

Hours after the central government banned the PFI for a period of five years Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's move and also hit out at the Congress party for comparing PFI to RSS, stating that the grand old party is "politically bankrupt".

Responding to the question of whether SDPI, the political wing of PFI, will be banned or not, Bommai said, "SDPI is a registered political party. There are other rules for it. But right now, we are only concerned about PFI and PFI has been banned. Other things will depend on the future developments."