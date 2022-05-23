Siddaramaiah Summoned By Court For Violating COVID Protocol During Mekedatu Padayatra

In a key development, an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has summoned LoP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to appear before the Magistrate on May 24, in connection with the violation of COVID rules during the Mekedatu padayatra. Congress held its 10-day padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in the month of January earlier this year, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions and warnings.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah had led the padayatra, along with DK Shivakumar and the theme was 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' (Our water, our right). The padayatra began at the Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers in Kanakapura in the Ramanagara district. The yatra, spanning a distance of 139 km, passed through Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Bidadi, before culminating at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru.

Karnataka | An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has summoned LoP and former CM Siddaramaiah to appear before the Magistrate on May 24, in connection with the "violation of the rule during Mekedatu padayatra." — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Congress state unit will hold yet another padayatra, spanning 75 km distance in each district on August 9. This move comes in order to build momentum for the mega 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which will be led by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on October 2. Before this, the grand old party will hold another brainstorming session - 'Chintan Shivir - on June 1 and 2.

The padayatra will pass through several regions such as Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Malnada and Old Mysore. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre is expected to lead the Kalyana Kranthi Yatra.

Siddaramaiah demands action against Bajrang Dal's Taining Camp

In a related update, Siddaramaiah on May 16 slammed the Basavaraj Bommai-led government after students were seen allegeldy training with weapons during Bajrang Dal's training camp in Kodagu district. This came in context of Bajrang Dal's week-long training camp for members at Shankar Educational Institution located in Ponnampet where students were allegedly seen training to use weapons, including rifles.

Siddaramaiah had questioned, "Arms training in Madikeri to young members of Bajrang Dal has challenged the law of our land. Do we have a Home minister or Education minister in Karnataka? Is the govt still alive?"

The former Karnataka CM claimed that BJP MLAs MP Appachu Ranjan, KG Bopaiah and Suja Kushalappa took part in the Shaurya Prashikshana Varga event of Bajrang Dal. He further asked them if they have any commitment to the Constitution.