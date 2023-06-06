Siddaramaiah Supporters Force Man To Apologise To His Poster For 'derogatory' Remarks

Comments against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah made some of his followers lose their cool following which they made the offender apologise to the Chief Minister whilst looking at the poster. A video has surfaced from Bengaluru where two of the CM's supporters can be seen slapping a man who is on his knees. Questioning the man for his allegedly objectionable comments against the Congress MLA, the two youngsters asked the man, "Is he Siddaramaiah or Siddaramullah Khan?”

"He is Siddaramaiah. I am sorry about what I said," the man replied and was seen sitting before the poster offering his apology while the youngsters kept slapping him on the head.

Violence by Siddaramaiah supporters triggers outrage

Sharing the same video on Twitter, many users expressed their anger over the violence against the man who reportedly called Siddaramaiah 'Siddaramullah Khan.' "An elderly man brutally attacked and forced to apologize for expressing his opinion against CM #Siddaramaiah. He was dragged towards poster and made to apologise. Imagine the uproar if supporters of Modi or Yogi were involved in a similar incident. Appalling and disgusting!" one user wrote.

An elderly man brutally attacked and forced to apologize for expressing his opinion against CM #Siddaramaiah. He was dragged towards poster and made to apologise. Imagine the uproar if supporters of Modi or Yogi were involved in a similar incident. Appalling and disgusting !… pic.twitter.com/NSw7OzGMEq — G Pradeep (@pradeep_gee) June 5, 2023

"Congress supporters forced man to apologise to the poster of Siddaramaiah for calling him Siddaramullah Khan. Freedom of speech anyone?" wrote another user who shared the video.