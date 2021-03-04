Siddaramaiah Terms 'One Nation, One Poll' An 'RSS Agenda'; CM Hits Back 'Yes, We Are RSS'

In a heated 1-day session in Karnataka Assembly, BJP and Congress on Thursday, faced off over RSS. While debating the 'One Nation One Poll', Congress refused to discuss the issue - terming it that an 'RSS agenda' to end democracy in the country. Ex-CM Siddaramaiah pointed that implementation of 'One Nation, One poll' needed a Constitutional Amendment passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, while refusing to debate the issue. Stating that the state Assembly cannot do much in the issue, he suggested that electoral reforms can be discussed.

After declaring 'Metro Man' Sreedharan as BJP’s Kerala CM pick; MoS Muraleedharan retracts

Siddaramaiah: 'Its a Central govt issue'

"The agenda of the RSS is that a country is an election. In reality, it is "One Nation, One Leader", not a country. Instead, if the state government is discussing possible reforms in the electoral system, we are ready to share our view," he tweeted.

Income Tax Dept issues statement on Bollywood linked raids,questions Rs 300 Cr discrepancy

CM: 'Yes, we are RSS'

Slamming Congress for raising slogans against the BJP and RSS, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that the opposition party had no right to speak against the RSS. Asserting that he and the Prime Minister were from RSS, CM questioned why Congress was talking about RSS in 'One Nation, One Poll' debate. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too sought to know why the opposition was dragging the name of the RSS. BJP had called for a special session to debate the above issue.

"Yes, we are RSS. Even the Prime Minister is from RSS. Do you have the moral right to speak about RSS?" Yediyurappa asked.

Siddaramaiah attacks Sangh Parivar, says they're fanning agitations of various communities

PM Modi pitches 'One Nation One poll'

Prior to Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi pitched the 'One nation, One poll' idea at a rally in Agra. Terming it the need of the hour due to a various number of issues, he also held an all-party meeting on it after being re-elected. This move has been supported by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has publically rejected it calling the practice inconsistent with fedaralism.

"In India, elections take place almost every six months, hence I say that we should have Lok Sabha and state elections at the very same time. One election in every five years, isn't this what should happen? Shouldn't the expenditure be cut or not?," he said in his Agra rally in January 2019.

AIUDF chief hits back at Akhil Gogoi's 'communal' tag; calls him 'BJP's B-Team' in Assam